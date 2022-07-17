Focus Features' Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, the adaptation of the 1958 novel of the same name written by Paul Gallico, has just seen its first weekend at the Box Office after its July 15 premiere. The 1950s drama film saw a strong opening weekend, bringing in an estimated three-day gross of $1.9 million.

The film brought in a healthy gross of $1.9 million by playing across 980 theaters, meaning that the average income per theater sitting at $1,939. The Friday estimate, which would have been the film's opening night, comes to approximately $700,000 with the Saturday estimate dropping only slightly with an income of $680,000. With these estimates and the three-day gross estimate, this would mean that the estimated Sunday income for the film would be around $520,000.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris has seen a fair amount of acclaim with it receiving an "A" rank at Cinema Score and currently sitting at 93% and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes for critics and audiences respectively. The film has also seen older movie-watchers being the biggest demographic for the Weekend Box Office, with audience members that are 55 years of age or older making up the largest group at 44%. The forecast for the film is seeing Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris having a "solid theatrical run" over the coming weeks thanks to the strong critical and audience reception as well as word of mouth getting people to go see the theater-exclusive film. “We are pleased with the film’s strong opening and that older movie-goers are returning to enjoy the in-theater experience," said Lisa Bunnell, Focus Features President of Distribution. "With a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes coupled with an A Cinema Score, we are looking forward to the film having a long run in theaters this summer.”

Directed by Anthony Fabian (Louder Than Words), Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris follows the titular character Ada Harris (Lesley Manville), a widowed housekeeper as she pursues her dream of owning a Christian Dior gown; this takes her on a journey across the 1950s City of Love. In addition to directing the film, Fabian also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Carroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed. In addition to Manville, the starring cast of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris also includes Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, and Rose Williams. Producers of the film include Fabian as well as Xavier Marchand and Guillaume Benski. The film is produced by Focus Features in partnership with the House of Dior with Entertainment One (eOne) having financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is currently available exclusively in theaters. You can check out a trailer for the acclaimed film as well as read its official synopsis down below.