As summer draws nigh, there is a coming wave of warm, feel-good stories to look forward to. One such film is Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. Based on the 1958 novel, Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico, the story has been remade for audiences to enjoy this summer. In partnership with the House of Dior and the National Film Institute of Hungary, director Anthony Fabian is poised to recreate a story that never seems to get old.

This iteration is the fourth adaptation of the popular novel series which was first adapted for the screens in 1958, with Gracie Fields as its lead actress, and again in 1992 with Angela Lansbury in the titular role. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris follows the story of a widowed housemaid in 1950s London who sees a beautiful couture Dior dress and resolves to do whatever it takes to get herself the dress. To raise the funds required to purchase the dress, She saves every penny she can, gambles, and finally decides to embark on an adventure to Paris. The adventure isn't without its obstacles as she has to fend off discrimination from Paris fashion folk who feel she looks out of place in their midst.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is directed by Anthony Fabian whose first feature film, Skin, won 22 international awards. He is also known for his 2013 drama Louder Than Words. Fabian is also involved in the writing alongside Carroll Cartwright, Olivia Hetreed, and Keith Thompson. Producers include Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski, and Anthony Fabian. Here are all the details about the plot, trailer, cast, filming, and everything else that has been revealed so far about the upcoming historical comedy-drama.

When Is Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Releasing?

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris premieres in US theaters on July 15, 2022, and in the UK on September 30, 2022.

What Is Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris About?

In a fairy tale sort of story, Mrs. Harris (Lesley Manville), who is inching close to 60, believes she can have the dress of her dreams. Set in the 1950s in London, a widowed woman falls in love with a stunning Christian Dior dress. And while she would absolutely love to own the dress, she can't afford it with her income. Her solution? Work as hard as she can to raise the funds.

She goes as far as denying herself necessities like food in other to save up as much as possible. She even tries a bit of gambling to raise the required 500 pounds. With time, Mrs. Harris realizes that the cost of the dress is not the only problem. Back in Britain in the 50s, you needed to go to Paris, France, if you wanted to buy a Christian Dior Dress. Now she has to buy a plane ticket to Paris, with little to spare for accommodation and some extra for her upkeep. Her already daunting task just becomes more insurmountable. After she finds her way to Paris, she must contend with being looked down on by snooty Paris socialites who think a British woman of her ilk has no business wanting a Dior dress.

Here's the synopsis for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris:

A new adaptation of Paul Gallico's much-loved novel about a cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls in love with an haute couture dress by Christian Dior and decides to gamble everything for the sake of this folly.

Watch the Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Trailer

The trailer for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris was released by Focus Features on April 27, 2022, revealing a quirky comedy showing the lead character Ada Harris getting blown away by a beautiful dress. She tries to find out how much this piece of gorgeousness would go for, and she is told 500 pounds. Undeterred by the cost, Harris decides to work every job she can in order to acquire the dress. After a chain of events (that the trailer doesn't reveal a lot of), Harris makes the decision to head for Paris in search of her beloved Christian Dior dress. While in Paris, she heads for glamorous fashion houses where she instantly looks out of place. As expected, she encounters obstacles on her way, but it seems her persistence wears down all the resistance thrown her way.

Who Is in the Cast of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris?

Image via Focus Features

The film stars Lesley Manville as the main character Ada Harris, Manville is best known for her role as Mary Somerville in the 2014 biographical drama Mr. Turner. You might also remember her from her role as Cyril Woodcock in Phantom Thread. French actress Isabelle Huppert, best known for her Golden Globe Award-winning performance in Elle, will play Claudine Colbert, an employee of the French store for House of Dior who after initially being a little cold, helps Mrs. Harris get her dream dress. Harry Potter film series alumnus Jason Isaacs will play Archie while Lambert Wilson of The Matrix Resurrections will portray Marquis de Chassagne. Other members of the cast include Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo, Rose Williams, Roxane Duran, Christian McKay, and Guilaine Londez.

When and Where Was Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Filmed?

Filming for Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris commenced in October 2020 amidst the pandemic in October 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. Due to the logistical nightmares of the pandemic, Budapest was used as a double for Paris. Subsequently, the production team spent a few days in Paris and London to capture the iconic spots. Filming on the movie wrapped in November 2020.

Who Is Making Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris?

As mentioned above, Anthony Fabian, Xavier Marchand, and Guillaume Benski will be the producers with Daniel Kresmery and Jonathan Halperyn co-producing. Philippe Carcassonne and Lesley Manville will executive produce. The film is written by Anthony Fabian, Carroll Cartwright, and Keith Thompson. The movie is being distributed by Focus Features in the US and by Universal Pictures in international markets.