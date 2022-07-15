When handled correctly, there are few things better than optimism and kindness in entertainment. Something like Paddington 2 or Ted Lasso can feel like a comforting hug or like getting under a warm blanket. Tenderness and humanity are underrated commodities in entertainment, which is why a film like Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a breath of fresh air, brimming with humanity and heart, led by an extremely lovely lead performance by Lesley Manville.

Manville plays the eponymous Ada Harris, a cleaning lady in 1950s London who does her best to look on the bright side of life. To her, every day is a lucky day, even if she occasionally gets bogged down by feeling invisible to the world around her. For over a decade, Mrs. Harris has been waiting to hear about Mr. Harris, who went missing during the war, holding out hope for the best. But one day after seeing a gorgeous Christian Dior dress at one of the homes she cleans, Mrs. Harris decides to pull her money together and buy one for herself.

While getting the money together for the dress is one part of her ordeal, actually getting the dress is another. Mrs. Harris has to go to Paris, find some place to stay while Christian Dior fits her dress, and she has to deal with the Dior’s directrice, Claudine Colbert (a fittingly thorny Isabelle Huppert), who doesn’t understand Harris’ desire for haute couture. In this journey, Harris meets a collection of people helping her on her quest, like supermodel Natasha (Alba Baptista), Dior’s accountant André (Lucas Bravo), and Marquis de Chassagne (Lambert Wilson), who takes a liking to Harris at a fashion show.

Director Anthony Fabian turns Mrs. Harris’ quest into a story brimming with beauty and color. When Mrs. Harris first arrives in Paris, she notices that there is litter strewn on the streets, due to a worker’s strike, yet even amongst the filth, she sees the best in the city. Fabian and cinematographer Felix Wiedemann make the colors of the city pop, breathing life into Harris’ story, and making the audience also feel the overwhelming power of the city.

Even without an existing love of fashion, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris puts us in Harris’ shoes, and allows us to understand why she would come all this way to spend so much money on one of these creations. The costume designs by three-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan (Cruella, Mad Max: Fury Road) are overwhelmingly beautiful. Naturally, the Christian Dior outfits on display all look like a work of art, yet even the costumes outside the fashion house are gorgeous to look at. Not only does Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris make us appreciate the tremendous amount of work that goes into these expensive dresses, it also makes us take note of the everyday fashion of those outside the walls of Dior, and the beauty in those outfits as well.

But Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris doesn’t work without the delightful performance of Manville, who becomes the embodiment of loveliness here. Through Manville, we see the ups and downs of thinking the best of people, and the hopes and joy that make Harris tick. So much of this beauty is seen through Mrs. Harris’ eyes, and her viewpoint is infectious, especially in the overwhelming shots of Harris seeing a staggering dress that bowls her over. While it’s the work of Fabian and Wiedemann that brings this colorful world to life, it’s Harris’ view of the world that makes it a reality. But Manville’s Mrs. Harris is an absolute delight to spend time with, a respite from the usual darkness of the world, and a light in a world that too often shows its darkness.

Alongside Manville’s wonderful portrayal of Mrs. Harris is an equally fantastic supporting cast. Huppert is a perfect counterbalance to the exuberance that Mrs. Harris inherently gives off. Also enchanting is Jason Isaacs as Mrs. Harris’ hometown friend Archie, who clearly has a thing for Harris. While Isaacs doesn’t have a lot of screen time here, Isaacs and Manville play beautifully off each other. The same is true of Wilson’s Marquis, who offers the first glimmer of hope once Mrs. Harris arrives in Paris. If Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris has a flaw, it’s in the covert relationship between Baptista’s Natasha and Bravo’s André. While this relationship is occasionally charming, it’s never quite as captivating as the rest of the story, and never reaches the same level of romance that the rest of the film is running on.

Yet despite its almost fairy tale nature, as if Mrs. Harris is a fairy godmother who finally gets her happy ending, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris manages to never present too idealized a version of the world that becomes saccharine sweet. By also presenting the darkness, Fabian, along with co-writers Caroll Cartwright, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed, only make the lightness even more poignant.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a quiet delight, a perfect summer interlude that exudes beauty, optimism and charm in every scene. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris feels like capturing joy in a bottle.

Rating: B+

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is in theaters now.