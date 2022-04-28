Focus Features revealed today a sneak peek into their upcoming Summer movie Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. The comedy follows a widowed housekeeper with a passion in the 1950s: after falling in love with a Christian Dior couture evening gown, she decides she'll do whatever it takes to own it. After making plans, she embarks on a European adventure that will take her to places she never imagined possible. The movie is set to premiere in mid-July.

The trailer underscores the whimsical nature of the story, with title character Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) chasing her dreams of owning a Christian Dior gown and ending up on the adventure of a lifetime. With a distinctly nostalgic tone, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris adapts the novel of the same name, breathing comical and emotional life into a beloved story.

"It's not sowing, it's making moonlight," Mrs. Harris says in the trailer, teasing a story with a deep love for the art of dressmaking and the power of a beautiful dress. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris is a breathtaking tale about how it's never too late to follow your heart and live your life to the fullest. And if this trailer is any indication, it's sure to be an emotional and heartwarming summer film.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'The New Look': Ben Mendelsohn & Juliette Binoche to Play Christian Dior & Coco Chanel in Apple TV+ Drama Series

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris is directed by Anthony Fabian, who’s helming a feature film for the first time since 2013’s Louder Than Words. Fabian co-writes the script with Carroll Cartwright (What Maisie Knew), Keith Thompson (The Sapphires), and Olivia Hetreed (Girl With a Pearl Earring). The team adapts the story from a novel by author Paul Gallico, which was first published in 1958. The movie is produced in partnership with the House of Dior, and it is the fourth adaptation of the popular novel series.

Aside from Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris also stars Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter film series), Lambert Wilson (The Matrix Resurrections), Alba Baptista (Warrior Nun), Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris), and Rose Williams (Reign).

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris premieres in theaters on July 15.

You can watch the trailer and poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS is the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris.

'The Batman': 10 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (560 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe