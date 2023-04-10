Midge Maisel is taking New York City by storm for her final routine in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5. As part of Prime Video's massive "Maisel Tov" campaign to send the burgeoning comedian off on a high note, Collider can exclusively reveal that the streamer will host a mile-long takeover of Fifth Avenue in New York City that will let fans walk through the iconic moments and imagery of the 1950s and 60s-set series. Dubbed the "Marvelous Mile" and marked by a massive pink carpet, the activation will run from 46th Street to 56th Street featuring brand ambassadors along the way to guide passersby through the myriad of pop-ups and provide a map to all the show's filming locations.

The Marvelous Mile begins on the corner of 46th Street at the Gaslight Café where Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) first gets on stage and catches the eye of Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein). From there, more photo moments and giveaways that represent each season will follow including a representation of the Catskills resort from Season 2 on 47th Street and a recreation of the Season 3 stop of Fontainebleau in Miami on 49th Street including a giveaway of curated cocktail kits. The Wolford dressing room from Midge's gig as comedy emcee at the burlesque club in Season 4 will sit at 51st Street, allowing fans to not only explore but come away with a new custom The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lipstick case. The mile closes out on 56th Street with a final vignette for fans highlighting all of Maisel's accomplishments in her long and difficult rise to the top.

The highlight of the whole event, however, will take place at Saks Fifth Avenue. The area will be a veritable portal back to the 1960s with vintage cars and taxis lining the streets and Manischewitz dolling out classic black and white cookies as refreshments. In an unprecedented partnership, the center six windows of the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship store will be redecorated as a timeline of Midge's journey from Gaslight to Paris, the Catskills, and beyond as well as a showcase of the series' iconic outfits curated by series costume designer Donna Zakowska. Fans will also be able to fully explore the dressing room from the Wolford set from Season 4, including original props, set pieces, and costumes used in the production, at Beauty on 2 at Saks. The series's Emmy-winning choreographer Marguerite Derricks also organized eight surprise performances which will take place outside the six windows throughout the day, putting a musical bow on top of the celebration.

"Maisel Tov" won't be limited to just New York. With the release date fast approaching for Season 5, Prime Video also has plans to celebrate the launch nationwide with brands like Pantone, Betty Crocker, Candier, and Tupperware among the many companies launching themed programs to wish Midge good luck and farewell.

When Will Prime Video Close Out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5?

Hailing from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has stood as one of Prime Video's biggest triumphs by telling the story of Midge Maisel's rise as a working woman in a comedy business that isn't particularly accommodating to her. Midge's struggles to find success haven't been reflected by the show which has 20 Primetime Emmys under its belt among many more accolades. Following a come-to-Jesus moment and long-awaited hook-up with her good friend Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby) to close out Season 4, Season 5 will see Midge finally at the doorstep of true stardom, but there are still more hills for Brosnahan's eponymous comedian to climb before this beloved series takes a bow.

Take a walk on the "Marvelous Mile' and bid a hearty "Maisel Tov" on April 14, the same day The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 premieres on Prime Video. Check out the trailer for the final season below.