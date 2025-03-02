Mrs. Miniver was a sensation when it was released in 1942, providing a patriotic tonic to a nation that had just entered the Second World War. The highest-grossing film of its year, it earned 12 Academy Award nominations and won six, including Best Picture, spawned a sequel, and turned its stars Greer Garson (who won Best Actress) and Walter Pidgeon into a bonafide box-office duo that rivaled Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Yet how many people talk about it today, aside from citing it (unfairly) as an example of Oscar bait? Those willing to rediscover it might be surprised to find that it's far from sentimental awards fodder, but rather a somber look at the human cost of war.
This Best Picture-Winning War Classic With 93% on Rotten Tomatoes Is Waiting for You on StreamingMrs. Miniver
