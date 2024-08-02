Editor's Note: The following contains references to sexual assault.

The Big Picture Ms .45 explores trauma, revenge, and empowerment through Thana's vigilante story.

Although initially despised, Ms .45 is now viewed as a feminist landmark in independent cinema.

Ferrara's film highlights the cycle of violence and lack of catharsis in revenge, contrasting with typical revenge films.

Abel Ferrara has never shied away from controversy. In films like King of New York and the NC-17 rated Bad Lieutenant, the maverick director uses the trappings of exploitation cinema to push the boundaries of acceptability in mainstream movies. Perhaps no other title in his filmography has shown his willingness to go to the extremes of sex and violence more than Ms .45, a brutal revenge flick that was despised by critics upon its release but has since been heralded as a landmark in independent cinema.

Ms. 45 Ms. 45 tells the story of Thana, a mute seamstress in New York City who is attacked twice in one day. Traumatized, she turns vigilante, using a .45 caliber gun to exact revenge on men who prey on women. The film explores themes of trauma, revenge, and empowerment. Release Date April 24, 1981 Director Abel Ferrara Cast Zoë Lund , Bogey , Albert Sinkys , Darlene Stuto , Helen McGara , Nike Zachmanoglou , Abel Ferrara , Peter Yellen Runtime 80 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Nicholas St. John Expand

What Is the Crime Drama 'Ms .45' About?

Ms .45 stars Zoe Lund as Thana, a mute seamstress in New York City's Garment District who's raped by a clown-masked assailant on her way home from work. She returns to her apartment, only to be raped a second time by a home invader (Peter Yellen). Thana fights back, killing the burglar and cutting his body into pieces that she disposes of around the city. Completely shaken by the event, Thana turns into a vigilante, roaming the streets and shooting other potential attackers with the rapist's .45 caliber pistol. Her boss, Albert (Albert Sinkys), notices a change in her, and invites her to a company Halloween party as his date. When Albert makes a move on her at the party, Thana, costumed as a nun, kills him, and starts shooting men at random before finally being stabbed to death by a female coworker.

When it was released in 1981, Ms .45 felt like a sort of crossover between Death Wish and I Spit on Your Grave, films about ordinary citizens who take the law into their own hands after suffering violent attacks (the murder of a wife and sexual assault of a daughter in Death Wish, a gang rape in I Spit on Your Grave). The vigilante movie was a popular sub-genre of grindhouse cinema, cheaply made action and horror flicks that made big bucks by trafficking in salacious material. Though Ms .45 is firmly in the grindhouse tradition, it transcends those trappings not just by exploring the limitations of vigilantism, but by taking a surprisingly feminist stance that gives it relevance to today.

'Ms .45' Went From Exploitation to a Landmark in Feminist Cinema

Although it's considered an underground classic today, Ms .45 wasn't exactly heralded as such upon its release. Janet Maslin of The New York Times gave it one of its most generous reviews, and it was still a pan. "The regrettable thing about Ms .45," she wrote, "is that it has been freshly and interestingly directed most of the way through." Ultimately, she said, "no amount of stylishness is liable to make this material palatable for the moviegoer who likes his performers all in one piece." That was indicative not just of the reaction to Ferrara's film, but to women's wrath movies in general, which hit a critical low point with I Spit on Your Grave (which Roger Ebert famously called in "a vile piece of garbage" in his review). At the time, Ms .45 was seen as just another exploitation flick trafficking in violence against women, and no amount of craft could forgive that.

Yet as the years have passed and the broader themes of Ferrara's work have become more apparent, the critical tide has turned on Ms .45. In a 2016 reassessment published in Forbes, Daniel Baldwin said that although it was "completely in line with similar gritty ‘70s revenge films," what set this one apart was "the strong feminist bent running through its core." Ferrara, Lund, and screenwriter Nicholas St. John created "not only a snapshot in time of a far more dangerous past urban environment, but also a film whose message remains just as powerful to this day." Baldwin added, "Sadly, the misogynistic horrors of the film’s era are still all too real in our own era," as women are still routinely subjected to harassment even in the wake of the #MeToo movement and in the recent Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.

Throughout the film, Ferrara shows the ways in which women are placed in dangerous situations during their daily lives. After her back-to-back assaults, Thana views every man as a potential threat, and for good reason: whether it's someone chasing after her to return a bag of body parts she dropped, or a stranger coaxing her back to his apartment for a photo shoot, there's no way to be certain whether she's encountering a friend or a foe, leading Thana to allow her .45 to act as the decider. As she becomes more comfortable killing men, Thana becomes more outwardly confident in herself, weaponizing her sexuality against potential attackers. In this way, she is taking back control of her own body against those who took it away from her.

'Ms .45' Shows the Effects of Vigilantism on Vigilantes

Image via Drafthouse Films

Like his fellow New York filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Ferrara's films are both shockingly violent and deeply spiritual. Raised as a devout Catholic, Ferrara often incorporates religious iconography in his art, and that's most evident in Ms .45's finale, as Thana enacts her bloody vengeance against all men while clad in a nun's habit. This strong spiritual inclination finds its way into the movie's overall thematic message, which is that violence is a never-ending cycle that destroys everyone in its path.

By its very nature, the revenge movie is built around catharsis. Audiences indulge in watching ordinary people take retribution against those that have wronged them, be it Charles Bronson in the Death Wish franchise or Liam Neeson in just about everything he's made during the last century. Ms .45 has all the trappings of a revenge movie, but without any of the catharsis. Thana is a victim of violence, and turns that pain into a means of creating more victims, both deserving and undeserving. There can be no relief in that, Ferrara argues, no matter what Bronson or Neeson might have you to believe.

Ms. 45 is available to watch on Peacock in the U.S.

