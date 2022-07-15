Disney+ series Ms. Marvel wrapped up its six-episode run in typical Marvel fashion: with a post-credit scene. The moment was brief but it set the stage for things to come, particularly where the newly-minted Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is concerned. She notices her bangle is glowing, pokes it, then is pulled through her closet door by forces unseen. The person who then stands up from the debris is not Ms. Marvel, but rather Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) who looks around in panic before bolting for the door.

After spending a full season with self-professed Captain Marvel superfan Kamala, the short scene felt like an appropriate culmination to the story. It also teased the eventual meeting of the two heroes in The Marvels, scheduled for release July 2023. But now, in a new interview with Collider's own Carly Lane, Ms. Marvel directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah revealed that the connection between their project and The Marvels goes beyond Larson's appearance — the scene was actually directed by The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

Fallah told Collider:

"So, that was actually — Nia DaCosta shot that while she was shooting The Marvels. She was on set with Brie Larson and Iman, and she didn't know that scene was going to be used for the post-credit scene. Marvel is very good in separating all the things. So, we would always ask Kevin [Feige], "Yo, when's Captain Marvel going to show up?" And he would always tell us, "Don't worry about it. You'll see." Meanwhile, he has said to Nia DaCosta, "Just shoot that scene. We need that. And you'll see." And all of a sudden, when we were calibrating the final episodes after the credits, we said, "Oh. There's Captain Marvel." So that was a big surprise for us, as well. But it was pretty cool. It was pretty cool."

Now that Ms. Marvel is over, the question has become how will Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) fit into Carol Danvers' storyline. Rambeau was last seen in the first Disney+ MCU series WandaVision where she acquired superpowers of her own, but audiences haven't seen much of her abilities beyond that. In an interview last year, DaCosta said of bringing the three characters together:

"It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked through a lot, which was how do we get each of these really big, exciting heroes space in a two-hour film? A lot of what we've been thinking about is what part of the journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they're at in terms of the canon, while also within our story making them equal?"

Ms. Marvel is streaming on Disney+ now.