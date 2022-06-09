With the release Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus, Brie Larson is welcoming Iman Vellani to the Marvel family by sharing an image from their first meeting. To celebrate the show's premiere, she shared a selfie she took with Vellani during their first meeting together, which took place over Zoom.

The photo shows Larson smiling in front of a laptop with Vellani on the screen smiling as well. The caption for the post reads, "From our first Zoom, I knew she'd be the best Marvel." Despite the two actresses being miles away from each other in the photo, their on screen chemistry is already beginning.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe now grows larger with the introduction of Ms. Marvel in her own series, which just debuted with its first episode to glowing reviews. The premise of the show centers on teenager Kamala Khan (Vellani) trying to fit as she gains the powers to emit cosmic energy, similar to her favorite hero Captain Marvel (Larson).

Larson first played the character of Captain Marvel in her own solo in 2019 film, also making an appearance in Avengers: Endgame that same year. Despite still being a relatively new character in MCU, her impact is already seen, with the character of Kamala Khan being a huge fan of the character.

With the introduction of Ms. Marvel now in full swing, crossovers with other Marvel characters are to be expected in typical MCU fashion, with Khan expected appear in more upcoming projects. Larson and Vellani are expected to star together alongside Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on July 28, 2023. While there are no plot details about the film, the tweet by Larson shows that the two actresses already have a great sense of chemistry that is to be expected from both of the Marvels.

Ms. Marvel is created by Bisha K. Ali and stars Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus with new episodes every Wednesday. Check out Larson's post below:

