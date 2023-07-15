In 2023, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will reach an important milestone with the release of Ms. Marvel. This will mark the first time a Marvel Disney+ TV show becomes available to watch outside of the streaming platform. It's noteworthy that Ms. Marvel's release coincides with the nearly three-year anniversary of the finale of Agents of SHIELD, which marked the end of the MCU's original TV releases like Agent Carter, Inhumans, and so on.

Disney made the announcement that the Emmy-nominated series, which stars the delightful Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan as the titular protagonist will air on ABC in the United States as part of the long-running program "The Wonderful World of Disney" on two consecutive Saturday nights. This move by Marvel Studios and Disney aims to introduce more viewers to the character before her appearance in the upcoming film The Marvels, scheduled for release in November. The ABC debut provides an opportunity for fans to become acquainted with Ms. Marvel before she joins forces with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel in the sequel.

Due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes, all active Marvel productions have come to a temporary halt. In this context, the release of Ms. Marvel on ABC might also offer a glimpse into Disney's future plans. Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, recently announced the company's intention to scale back on producing new Marvel and Star Wars projects and was critical of the dilution of quality due to oversaturation. This broadcast of Ms. Marvel on a traditional network could shed light on Disney's long-term strategies and how they plan to navigate these changes. Ms. Marvel's first three episodes will air from 8pm ET to 11pm ET on Saturday August 5th, and then the final three episodes will air at the same time the following Saturday, August 12th. It is important to note that this not mean Ms. Marvel will be removed from Disney+ like some of the platform's other recent shows.

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel' Star Iman Vellani to Co-Write Kamala Khan's Comic Book Return

What Made Ms. Marvel Special?

By the conclusion of the series, Ms. Marvel had wrapped up a storyline that not only served the broader narrative purpose of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in laying the foundations for The Marvels, but also succeeded in portraying an intimate family dynamic as Kamala, a young Pakistani girl from New Jersey, attempted to balance her life as a teenager and as a superhero. As she discovers her newfound abilities, she embarks on a parallel journey of exploring her family's heritage, which takes her on a captivating adventure spanning different parts of the world, including Pakistan. Her quest also leads her to delve into the history of British Occupied India and the Indian Partition, even traversing through time to uncover the past.

Kamala will next be seen alongside her idol, Carol Danvers (Larson) and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau in The Marvels, due for release on November 10. Check out the teaser down below.