Award-winning actress Anjali Bhimani has boarded the cast of Disney+'s upcoming Ms. Marvel series per Deadline. The actress best known for her work in the video game sphere as Overwatch's Symmetra and Apex Legends' Rampart will appear in the series as a recurring character, though nothing is currently known about what her role will be. The series is set to debut in the Summer of 2022.

Ms. Marvel follows the rise of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey turned MCU superhero after receiving her own set of shape-shifting powers. She's set to become Marvel's first on-screen Muslim hero, eight years after the company first conceived of her. The series will also serve to set up Vellani's Khan as a recurring figure in the MCU, with Ms. Marvel slated to appear in the Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels on February 17, 2023. Much of the details of the story are still under wraps though, with the only inkling of information so far coming from a set of images showing Khan evading drones that look eerily similar to those deployed by Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Created by head writer Bisha K. Ali and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon, Ms. Marvel stars Vellani along with Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur. A number of cast members are also appearing in yet unknown roles alongside Bhimani, including Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Alysia Reiner.

Bhimani isn't a stranger to Marvel productions, appearing in Runaways briefly. She's had a number of prominent small screen roles throughout the years, including in Special, Station 19, Grace and Frankie, and Modern Family. None of that compares, however, to the love she's gotten as the fan-favorites Symmetra and Rampart. Her involvement in the voice-acting world also carried over to the hit role-playing series Critical Role and eventually to its animated Amazon Prime series The Legend of Vox Machina.

Ms. Marvel is set as the next Marvel TV project to release following the launch of the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight series later this month. The six-episode series is part of a string of projects that will introduce a bevy of characters to the MCU which also includes the upcoming She-Hulk series later on this year. Despite the string of castings and a release window set, there's still so much to learn about Khan's entrance to the MCU before it releases in the Summer.

