Marvel Studios has released plenty of new streaming shows on Disney+ in the last year-and-a-half and are not likely to stop anytime soon. One of these shows is none other than Ms. Marvel. What makes this show different from all the other Marvel Disney+ shows is that it features the live-action introduction of Kamala Khan, the first Muslim character to headline a Marvel comic.

Since the series will include several new characters never before seen in the MCU, here's a comprehensive cast and character guide for Ms. Marvel.

Image via Marvel Studios

Related;'Ms. Marvel' Showrunners Discuss Potentially Working with Shah Rukh Khan in the MCU

Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani)

Image via Marvel Studios

Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani-American girl living in Jersey City. She loves to draw, play video games, and write fan fiction about superheroes, specifically Captain Marvel. Whereas Kamala in the comics is hit with a Terrigen Mist that allows her to elongate her limbs, Kamala in the MCU finds a special bangle that allows her to create constructs out of cosmic energy. This power change probably comes from the fact that Marvel is already planning to debut another stretchy character in their main continuity.

Although Iman Vellani is a relatively new actress, she has directed several short films including PUSH, Requiem for a Pandemic, and I don't wanna b alone :(. Vellani will make her first movie appearance in 2023's The Marvels, the sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, which also stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz)

Image via Marvel Studios

Bruno Carrelli is Kamala's best friend. In the comics, Bruno is one of the few people to know about Kamala's secret identity and uses his high intellect to help her out, sometimes even making equipment for her. The show will likely follow that same path with Bruno if the trailers are anything to go by.

Matt Lintz is best known for playing the older version of Henry in AMC's mega-popular television series The Walking Dead. Lintz has also appeared in several movies over the years including 2009's Halloween II, the 2010 remake of The Crazies, and 2015's Pixels.

Nakia Bahadir (Yasmeen Fletcher)

Image via Marvel Studios

Nakia Bahadir is a close friend of Kamala who just so happens to share the same first name as one of the main characters from the 2018 MCU film Black Panther. In the comics, Nakia is a Turkish American and devout Muslim who goes to the same school as Kamala. She is a social activist and despite initially feeling lukewarm towards Ms. Marvel after her image is co-opted for a gentrification campaign in their neighborhood, Nakia eventually warms up to the hero and even becomes a stand-in when Kamala goes missing.

Yasmeen Fletcher has appeared in the Disney Channel show Andi Mack and the Disney Channel Original Movie Upside-Down Magic as well as the 2021 sci-fi horror film Let Us In.

Muneeba Khan (Zenobia Shroff)

Image via Marvel Studios

Muneeba Khan is Kamala's mother. The first trailer depicts Muneeba disapproving of her daughter's superhero obsession, but a later shot sees the two hugging, which indicates that they still very much love each other. In the comics, Muneeba, who immigrated from Pakistan with her husband and son, finds out that Kamala is Ms. Marvel and when her daughter finally tells her the truth, Muneeba responds that she's proud of her.

Zenobia Shroff is best known for playing Kumail Nanjiani's mother Sharmeen in 2017's The Big Sick. She's also appeared in several shows including Madam Secretary, The Resident, and The Affair. Shroff will reprise her role as Mubeeba in The Marvels.

Yusef Khan (Mohan Kapur)

Image via Marvel Studios

Yusef Khan is Kamala's father. In the comics, Yusef, who immigrated from Pakistan with his wife and son, loves his children but wishes they would keep the faith. When Muneeba tells Yusef about Kamala's secret identity, he is initially furious with her but eventually comes around to his daughter being Ms. Marvel.

Mohan Kapur has appeared in over sixty Indian movies and TV shows throughout his career, including the Disney+ Hotstar film Sadak 2 and Disney+ Hotstar's Hindi remake of the Israeli series Hostages. Kapur has also dubbed for several Hollywood actors such as Dwayne Johnson, Tom Hardy, and Nicolas Cage. He even dubbed Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange in all his MCU appearances before officially being cast in Ms. Marvel. Kapur will reprise his role as Yusef in The Marvels.

Aamir Khan (Saagar Shaikh)

Image via Marvel Studios

Aamir Khan is Kamala's older brother. In the comics, Aamir, who immigrated from Pakistan with his parents, is very protective of his younger sister. After Aamir was exposed to a Terrigen Mist of sorts, he gains the ability to create psionic force fields.

Saagar Shaikh has appeared in several short films before playing a reoccurring role in the 2018 web series Unfair & Ugly. Shaikh will reprise his role as Aamir in The Marvels.

Kamran (Rish Shah)

Image via Marvel Studios

Kamran is Kamala's high school crush. In the comics, Kamran becomes an Inhuman who can channel energy in his body to either create a shock or transfer the energy into objects, the latter of which causes them to glow and explode. Although Kamran and Ms. Marvel are initially allies, he would later kidnap her and force her to join an Inhuman insurrection, but she refuses and fights him instead. Kamran would expose Aamir to the Terrigen Mist that gave him powers, which he would also use to defeat the sinister Inhuman.

Rish Shah has appeared in several movies and TV shows including Emmerdale Farm, Years and Years, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever. He will also star alongside Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in the upcoming Netflix film Strangers.

Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden)

Image via Marvel Studios

Zoe Zimmer is Kamala's high school bully. In the comics, Zoe is introduced as a bully before becoming friends with Kamala and Nakia, the latter she develops romantic feelings for.

Laurel Marsden is best known for playing Kara in the Quibi series Survive starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. She will also appear in the Russo Brothers-produced horror-thriller All Fun and Games starring Asa Butterfield and Natalia Dyer.

Sheikh Abdullah (Laith Nakli)

Image via Marvel Studios

Sheikh Abdullah is Kamala's religious mentor and is the imam of the mosque that she and Nakia's families attend, just like in the comics.

Laith Nakli is best known for playing Uncle Naseem in the Hulu series Ramy. He's also appeared in several films including The Wall, 12 Strong, and Swallow.

Tyesha Hillman (Travina Springer)

Image via Marvel Studios

Tyesha Hillman is Aamir's wife and Kamala's sister-in-law. In the comics, she and Aamir have a son named Malik.

Travina Springer already acted alongside Saagar Shaikh in the 2018 web series Ugly & Unfair. She has also appeared in the Clint Eastwood film The Mule and had a recurring role in the CBS All Access series Strange Angel.

Related:'A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel' Documentary Short Debuts on Disney+

Kareem / Red Dagger (Aramis Knight)

Image via Marvel Studios

Kareem / Red Dagger is a Pakistani vigilante in Jersey City who wears a red bandana around his mouth and uses throwing knives as his weapon of choice. In the comics, the Red Dagger mostly operates in the Pakistani city of Karachi. Kareem later studies abroad in Jersey City and stays with Kamala's family since his mother went to secondary school with Kamala's maternal aunt. Although they already met in Pakistan, Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger would frequently work together in Jersey City and eventually develop romantic feelings for each other.

Aramis Knight is best known for playing M.K. in AMC's post-apocalyptic martial arts series Into the Badlands. He has also appeared in several movies including Valentine's Day, The Dark Knight Rises, and Ender's Game.

Adaku Ononogbo is playing a character named Fariha. Arian Moayed, who played United States Department of Damage Control agent P. Cleary in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is also credited in the cast and will be reprising his role as the character. Moreover, several actors will be playing undisclosed roles in the show such as Fawad Khan (Kapoor & Sons), Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black), Azhar Usman (Patriot), Nimra Bucha (Churails), Alyy Khan (Mogul Mowgli), Mehwish Hayat (Load Wedding), Anjali Bhimani (Modern Family), Farhan Akhtar (The Sky is Pink), and Asfandyar Khan. We'll learn more about these and other characters when Ms. Marvel premieres on June 8, 2022, on Disney+.