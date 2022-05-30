Just over a week away from the series premiere, Marvel Studios has revealed several new posters focusing on the lead characters of the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

The posters were revealed on the official Marvel Studios Twitter page and highlight nine of the series' stars, starting with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in her full Ms. Marvel costume. The other posters put vibrant spotlights on Nakia Bahadir (Yasmeen Fletcher), Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), Kamran (Rish Shah), Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden), Kamala's older brother Amir (Saagar Shaikh) and his wife, Tyesha (Travina Springer), as well as Kamala's parents Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) and Yusuf (Mohan Kapur). Each poster puts these characters on full display with vibrant and colorful backdrops behind them, teasing the show's playful and rich tone already prevalent in the trailers.

The eight-episode series will follow the titular Ms. Marvel who will need to come into her own when she receives powers like the superhero she idolizes, Captain Marvel. Those who have seen the early episodes of the fast-approaching coming-of-age story are already praising it, with particular commendations being given to Vellani's performance in the lead role. In addition to this stand-alone series, Ms. Marvel is also set to appear in the Captain Marvel sequel film, The Marvels, which is set to arrive in theaters next year, June 2023.

Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education, Loki) is the show's creator and serves as the head writer of the series. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) will serve as directors on some of the episodes while the rest of the episodes will be divided up between Meera Menon (For All Mankind), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face).

Ms. Marvel is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8. Check out the synopsis of the upcoming series and the new character posters below:

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

