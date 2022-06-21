Apart from her superhuman abilities, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) fearlessly shows off her dancing skills at her brother Aamir's (Saagar Shaikh) wedding, shown in a new sneak peek from the third episode of Ms. Marvel, premiering on Disney+ on Wednesday.

Ms. Marvel's executive producer and co-creator, Sana Amanat, previously told People that incorporating a Pakistani wedding into the series is vital to her. "If you're Pakistani or Indian, having a dance sequence at a wedding is almost a rite of passage," she shared, adding that it is one of her favorite memories growing up.

Amanat also stated that the purpose of the show is to inspire people to celebrate who they are. "That's why it was incredibly important and exciting for us to feature one in this show. It's not meant to be perfect or complicated, just a joyful celebration of families uniting while being a window into our rich cultural heritage that we hoped our audience would enjoy with us.

Ms. Marvel is a Muslim American teen superhero from Jersey City who is an avid fan of Captain Marvel. Kamala mostly spends her life thinking she doesn't fit in at school and at home, but she soon realizes she has superpowers similar to the superheroes she's been looking up to the most.

While Ms. Marvel serves as a role model for becoming the first Muslim Marvel superhero, Vellani asserted that she does not feel the pressure to be the representative or the "poster child" for Muslims and South Asians. "It's a good show, and I really do think that we've represented the group of people we want to represent quite well," the actress told People, adding: "I only wanted to bring everything that I love from the comics, and we achieved that."

Ms. Marvel, indeed, is a further embrace of diversity in MCU Phase 4 with the multifaceted portrayal of the Muslim culture. Following the release of Moon Knight earlier this year, Ms. Marvel is Marvel Studios' sixth live-action Disney+ show, extending the studio's good run on the streaming service. Alongside Vellani and Shaikh, the TV series also stars Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, and Yasmeen Fletcher, among others.

Ms. Marvel's first two episodes are now available on Disney+. The new episodes will air weekly, every Wednesday. While waiting, check out the exclusive clip below.