‘Ms. Marvel’ Disney+ Series Finds Its Eclectic Directing Team

Ms. Marvel is having a moment! After the superhero character of Kamala Khan centered the blockbuster video game Marvel’s Avengers, the Hollywood Reporter has announced an eclectic directing team to tackle the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. This group of filmmakers represents Marvel and Kevin Feige‘s goal of tapping interesting talent with an eye on inclusivity and thensome, and I am very excited to see them apply their talents to small-screen superhero storytelling.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed this year’s action-throwback pleasure Bad Boys for Life, are joining the show to direct episodes (which adds to an increasingly busy slate including Beverly Hills Cop 4 and Muslim family drama Rebel). Alongside them include Meera Menon, a TV vet known for directing episodes of The Punisher, Titans, and The Walking Dead, alongside indie feature films like Farah Goes Bang. And finally, we have documentarian Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy joining the team, who won an Oscar for both A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and Saving Face; both of these works explore gendered violence in Pakistan. This is a fascinating team to assemble, and I am so intrigued to see how their voices will be reflected in the superhero show.

Ms. Marvel comes from head writer Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education), and Marvel architect Feige promises the title character will appear in Marvel films, too, keeping up that “Disney+/theatrical MCU cross-continuity” promise. Ms. Marvel is the first Muslim hero to appear on screen, and it’s wonderful to hear not only will we keep seeing her, but that Muslim filmmakers will be authentically helming her introduction.

