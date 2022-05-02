It's getting closer and closer to the release of the next Disney+ series in Ms. Marvel, and a new poster highlights the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is a Muslim teenager growing up in Jersey City, and the poster was released to coincide with the holiday which is tied to the feast of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and a time of fasting. Though the exact date of Ramadan changes year to year, as it follows the lunar calendar, in 2022 it took place from the first of April until the first of May. The primary focus of the new poster is on the crescent moon, which holds great significance in Islam, on which the words "Eid Mubarak" are written in Arabic. Her bracelet is also front and center, which will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's interpretation of the source of her powers.

The trailer for Ms. Marvel made it abundantly clear that the series wouldn't shy away from Kamala Khan's upbringing. There are moments where Khan is shown dancing in traditional Pakistani clothing, and she is surrounded by a supporting cast that represents her culture onscreen. Marvel also brought in directors of SWANA (South West Asian North African) and South Asian background, such as Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Meera Menon (For All Mankind), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face), to oversee the six episodes. Bisha K. Ali (Loki) is the head writer.

Vellani leads a cast that also includes Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead), Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laith Nakli (12 Strong), and Aramis Knight (Into the Badlands). Ms. Marvel is a relatively new character, just appearing shy of 10 years ago in an issue of Captain Marvel. She eventually went on to lead her own solo comic series in February 2014. Marvel Studios has had their eye on adapting the character in live-action since 2016, due to her rising popularity with fans.

Ms. Marvel will be the second Marvel series hitting Disney+ this year. Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, and Ethan Hawke, is just about to wrap up its season, while She-Hulk with Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo does still not have a firm release beyond 2022. There are also second seasons for both Loki and What If...? on the way.

Ms. Marvel lands on Disney+ with the first of six episodes on Wednesday, June 8. Check out the new poster below:

