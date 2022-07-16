Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

When Ms. Marvel concluded with its sixth and final episode, audiences got a few answers and many more questions. Kamala (played by Iman Vellani) has closed the veil between two worlds, and now her focus lies on ensuring the safety of Kamran (Rish Shah) from Damage Control after he obtains powers from his mother. Let’s dive in and explore all that this finale has to offer, not just for Kamala and her new life as Ms. Marvel, but for future Marvel projects as well!

The Secret Is Out: Kamala Is A Superhero

At the end of Episode 5, Kamala ends up revealing to her mother and grandmother (played by Zenobia Shroff and Samina Ahmad, respectively) that she is the new superhero that has been making the trending pages of every social media site. Rolling right into the last episode of the season, Kamala tells the rest of her family only to find out that they already had the big reveal given to them via the “classic Khan gossip train” style. Despite this, the family is supportive of her new life, though they show concern over her safety. Interrupting the family meeting, Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) calls in to update Kamala that Bruno is in trouble.

Ms. Marvel Gets Her Signature Outfit

In a heartwarming parallel to the scene in Episode 1, Kamala’s mother interrupts her attempts to call Bruno (played by Matt Lintz) to give her a new outfit. Unlike the culturally unique Hulk outfit presented in the first episode, this outfit, in her own words, “feels a bit more like (Kamala).” The mask now has its matching counterpart and thus the titular Ms. Marvel outfit is finally given its debut. Now all that is left is to replace the name of “Night Light.” But before names can be changed, bigger problems must be solved…

Once Again, Damage Control Oversteps Their Boundaries

With Kamran now possessing powers that he doesn’t necessarily know how to use, Damage Control is right on his tail in an attempt to capture the teen before he can cause harm to others. They attempt to find him hiding in the mosque in a scene that once again gives an unfortunately realistic take on how the government can treat Muslims in their own places of worship. They attempt to give a thorough sweep of the mosque but find themselves empty-handed. As Kamran and Bruno are about to make their escape, they are given words of wisdom from Sheikh Abdullah (played by Laith Nakli): “Remember, just because someone treats you as their enemy doesn’t give you the right to treat them as yours.” This message has impact as we just saw how he puts it into effect in his own life. When Damage Control arrives at the mosque, he is peaceful without being cooperative.

Everyone’s Favorite Character Makes a Return…Zoe?

Now at the school, Kamala and her friends find themselves surrounded by Damage Control. While attempting to figure out how to get Kamran to the harbor to meet up with Kareem (Aramis Knight) in Pakistan, Zoe (Laurel Marsden) reveals herself stating that the theater is where she films her TikToks, and more importantly that she knew Kamala was “Night Light” but kept it secret for Kamala’s safety. Shortly after this unification, Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) also joins the group, and a plan unfolds. Damage Control units enter the building against orders given by upper management, and they’re swiftly tricked and confused by the gang’s scheme. Unfortunately, things get a little more difficult when Kamran demands to know where his mother is.

We Get To See What Kamala Could Have Become

Kamran is still very new to his powers at this point, and it is clear that he does not have a good control over them. While his abilities show some form of similarity to that of Kamala’s, his hard light particles are much more sporadic and sharper, and his attempts to use them offensively on Damage Control agents results in Kamala having to interfere. The news of his mother’s death gives him a new sense of strength in his rage, and his alliance with Kamala is brought to a sudden end. Though not necessarily enemies, he makes it clear that he is going to confront Damage Control directly with intent to cause harm. Kamala manages to stop both sides from harming one another, with the confrontation leading to her finding newfound control over her powers.

Kamran and Kamala speak momentarily when they are secured within a dome of Kamala’s creation. Kamran insists that the two of them will never be accepted in this world, but Kamala counters that his mother gave her life so that he may have a chance to live in the world around him. She also tells him, “There is no normal. There is just us, and what we do with what we’ve been given.” Kamala then makes a tunnel for Kamran to escape through, and the community unifies to protect her from Damage Control in an unprecedented act of defiance over the agents. The lead agent, Deever (Alysia Reiner) is relieved of her duty and told to leave the scene immediately. The crowd cheers as Damage Control leaves with tails tucked between their legs and Kamala continues to be a superhero for Jersey City.

We Finally Get The Origin of Her Name

With Kamran finally safe and Damage Control on the back foot, only one problem remained for Kamala Khan: what on Earth is her superhero name? As she ponders her identity, her father (Mohan Kapoor) joins her on the roof for some pleasant conversation. He tells her, “You saved people, Kamala. You saved lives. And if you’ve saved one life, well, you’ve saved the world.” He also reveals to her that her name came from the Arabic word for “perfect,” which is “Kamal.” He also says that “Kamal” means “marvel” in Urdu, and that “you sure are, and always have been…our own little Ms. Marvel.” It all clicks with her after that, and she finally gets the name that the miniseries is titled after. But the show makes sure to leave us a few breadcrumbs for what is to come as well!

Kamala’s Genes Are…Mutated?!

In the last scene of the series, Bruno reveals to Kamala that her genes were off compared to the rest of her family. He reveals that her genes are “mutated,” which instantly rings the alarms to fans of upcoming X-Men possibilities, and these alarms are complimented with the X-Men: The Animated Series theme playing in the background. For those who might not be aware of what X-Men is all about: this reveal states that Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, is a mutant, and such a tie would open the door wide for the great merging of X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe! While such a reveal has been teased in the comics for a long time, this is the first time that it is seemingly being confirmed, and it is a reveal that has been long overdue for some fans.

One Last Thing…

In usual MCU style, there is one extra scene after the credits, and it holds a very intriguing twist. As Kamala is in her room looking at how she has become just like her idol, her bangle seemingly forces her into her closet with a blast of energy. Instead of Kamala, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) herself pops up. Fans of the MCU who haven’t delved deep into the comics may be incredibly confused as to what just happened, but those who are seasoned with their comic book lore might have pieced together that the bangle is actually part of a pair of Nega-Bands. These bands, which are from the Kree Empire, allow for the wearers to obtain vast power, though one of these abilities shown was the ability to swap places with another individual also wearing the bands. This was shown way back in the comics when the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell, found themselves trapped within the Negative Zone until Rick Jones also found a pair and swapped places with the superhero. It is very possible that a similar situation has arisen with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel, though the question of how Captain Marvel ended up in the Negative Zone, if that is even where she was when the teleportation occurred, is unknown.

What we do know, however, is that Ms. Marvel will return in The Marvels, and that very well may hold all the answers to all of our questions.