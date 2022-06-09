Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel Episode 1.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel adds a lot of colors and positive energy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, breathing new life into a franchise that’s been feeling somewhat stale in the last couple of years. At the center of the visually stunning show is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-years old teenager who, just like us, is fascinated by Marvel’s heroes. Kamala spends her days drawing fan art, creating homage videos, and reviewing every piece of information available about the Avengers and their adventures. And by showing how Kamala dedicates her life to worshiping the Marvel heroes, Ms. Marvel might have answered one of the questions lingering over the MCU: how do so many people know what happens during the Avengers' adventures?

Ever since the MCU's inception, Marvel Studios has underlined how superheroes are also celebrities on Earth-616. The trend started with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) revealing he was a superhero at the end of Iron Man, the first film in the franchise. Since then, Tony has remained a public figure, writing books, giving interviews, and talking directly with the public about his missions. It’s fair to assume, then, that journalists are constantly trying to get a new scope about the Avenger’s adventures by going straight to the source.

Even so, Phase 4 of the MCU doubled down on this trend by making everyone in the universe capable of knowing in detail what happened when the Avengers fought Thanos (Josh Brolin). Twice! From Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Eternals, Phase 4 films and series show how every human on the planet seems to have deep knowledge about what happened during the war against Thanos, which ended with the Snap’s reversal.

Image via Marvel Studios

Even more baffling is a scene from the recently released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) old surgeon nemesis, Dr. West (Michael Stuhlbarg), questions the hero’s decision to give away the Time Stone. Doctor Strange's choice led the Avengers to defeat Thanos five years later, but it also allowed Thanos to wipe half the universe’s life temporarily. So, it makes sense for Dr. West to not be happy with Stephen, especially since the five-year Blip prevented him from spending time with the woman he loved. But just how could Dr. West know that Stephen allowed Thanos to win? Stephen took that decision in the heat of a deadly battle on an alien planet, and there are no records of it. So, who revealed this kind of sensitive information? Well, apparently, an Avenger.

In Ms. Marvel’s first episode, we follow Kamala as she prepares the last episode of an animated to expose the Avenges and the battle against Thanos. The episode is focused on Kamala’s favorite heroine, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who crushed Thanos’ ship in half and even punched the villain in the face. And how did Kamala learn these detailed events of a battle involving thousands of people? Well, her main source is a podcast called "Big Me Little Me”, which features an in-depth interview with Scott Lang, the Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

Image via Marvel Studios

It makes sense that Scott would be the one to reveal some of the Avengers’ biggest secrets. The MCU version of the hero is eager to prove he’s one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and frequently feels outshone by his superpowered colleagues. There’s even a hilarious scene in Avenger: Endgame in which a group of kids asks for Professor Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) autograph while dismissing Ant-Man as a creep. That’s a punch straight in Scott’s ego, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ant-Man accepting to give an interview in which he ends up telling more than he should. Scott was never known for his discretion, after all.

Ms. Marvel’s reveal of the inside source on the Avengers might even shed some light on one of the best jokes of Hawkeye, in which a Broadway show about the Battle of New York incorrectly places Ant-Man in the scene. The Battle of New York happened years before Scott got his Pym Particles suit, but we can definitely see a scenario where the needy hero tells journalists he was always a part of the team just to get some attention. It would be fun if future Marvel productions explore this brilliant reveal from Ms. Marvel. Who knows? Maybe the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will even let us listen to a part of “Big Me Little Me.”

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is available right now on Disney+. New episodes are released weekly, every Wednesday.

