Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel keeps picking up speed as Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) tries to control her newly gained cosmic powers and uses her confidence boost to navigate the teenage wasteland we know as high school. Episode 2, "Crushed," also does a wonderful job connecting the Disney+ series to the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe, with nods to other films and series from Phase 4 and before. Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel also spends some time fleshing out the apparent villains of the show, the United States Department of Damage Control. Surprisingly, though, Episode 2 also has a connection to Spider-Man: Far From Home, explaining what happened to the technology left behind after the duel between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Episode 1 of Ms. Marvel has an end-credits scene marking the return of Agent P. Cleary (Arian Moayed), the same man who interviewed Peter in No Way Home after Spider-Man’s secret identity was revealed to the whole world. In Ms. Marvel, P. Cleary (Arian Moayed) is joined by Agent Sadie Deever (Alysia Reiner) as the two investigate the appearance of a new superpowered girl in New Jersey. Episode 2 brings both characters back as they interview teenagers and track down Kamala. We still don't know why the agents are so determined to catch Ms. Marvel, in addition to the fact that we don’t really understand the part the DODC plays in a world post-Avengers: Endgame. However, Episode 2 makes it clear that the DODC is still well-funded and capable of reusing superhero tech left behind in the wake of metahuman combat.

When the DODC corner Kamala in an alley after her not-so-heroic deed, the teenaged metahuman has to escape a group of flying drones. Looking closely, these drones seem to be the same kind of machines built by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) for the E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero) program, the international security tool he gifts Peter Parker after passing away in the second war against Thanos. With a brand-new AI tailored to answer Peter’s every request, E.D.I.T.H. was also equipped with a satellite filled with thousands of high-tech weaponized drones capable of taking out any target.

In Far From Home, Peter is tricked into passing ownership of E.D.I.T.H. to Mysterio, who uses it to attack London and pretend he’s an Avenger. With the help of his spider-senses, Peter defeats Mysterio, takes back control of E.D.I.T.H., and decides the AI and the drones are too dangerous for anyone to handle. So, Peter shuts down the drones, ensuring they will never again fall into the wrong hands. The AI that controls the drones is gone, but what about the flying robots themselves?

As Episode 2 of Ms. Marvel reveals, the DODC was called in to clean London after the battle and decided to recycle some of the drones they’ve found in the city. E.D.I.T.H.’s drones are apparently now being used to enforce the law and keep metahumans in check. All we need to know is who’s in charge of the DODC, if the Sokovia Accords are still valid after Endgame, and just how far the government is willing to go to capture new superpowered people. While Ms. Marvel promising to connect to The Marvels, the cosmic sequel of Captain Marvel, the series might also explain how the DODC controls street-level superheroes in the new world order.

