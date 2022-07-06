With only two episodes of Ms. Marvel left, the series had the seemingly thankless task of trying to bring it all to a close without sacrificing the tight character-focused storytelling that has by far been the strongest aspect of the show thus far. However, with the lead-in to Episode 5, "Time and Again," being literal time travel, with Kamala (Iman Vellani) falling through a hole into Partition-era India, I was concerned this smaller, personal story was about to get unmanageably large. Fortunately, I needn't have worried, as director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Fatimah Asghar delivered what is arguably the strongest and best-paced episode to date.

Rather than opening immediately with Kamala, the episode instead begins with a newsreel-style intro, where a friendly 1940s announcer lays out the basics of Partition, and what it means for the citizens of India following the end of British occupation. The casual way in which he explains that the British saw fit to section off a portion of the land and create a new country for Muslim residents while keeping the rest of the vast nation secular is chilling in its detachment, as is the clinical, voyeuristic way in which the resulting violence and riots are described.

Fortunately, the perspective of one British news program isn't expected to serve as the audience's entire context for Partition and what it means for Kamala's family. With the newsreel's declaration that the root of the violence and unrest began five years prior, in 1942, the episode jumps back to that year, where Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) is on the run from a British soldier. She kills him and slips into a small village where she sees Hasan (Fawad Khan), a young man holding the villagers in thrall with declarations of needing to unite across religious lines — Hindu, Sikh, Muslim — and fight for their own freedom, no matter the cost.

When colonization is addressed in media, be it from the perspective of the colonized or the colonizer, there is often undue focus given to the ones doing the colonizing. We have a focus on the evil colonizer whose tactics are more cartoon villain than indicative of the real-life horrors inflicted on most of the world, and then of course there is the sympathetic one who really tries to understand the people having their home and way of life changed, but ultimately can't do much about it except maybe help a person or two. Disney's Pocahontas is one that comes to mind, but the trend is obviously more widespread than that.

It is to Ms. Marvel's credit — and proof of why it is so important to let people tell their own stories — that the series doesn't even try to go this route. The British soldiers who come to break up Hasan's speech remain nameless. For the most part, they even remain faceless, as the camera doesn't linger long enough to get a good look at them. Because they aren't what matters here. This is 100% Aisha and Hasan's story.

Following the incident with the British, Hasan finds Aisha, who has clearly been on the run for a while, asleep under a tree in his rose garden. He offers her food and a place to stay, and you would be forgiven for forgetting this is a Marvel series and not a romance novel as he gently tries to learn who she is. He even at one point tells her she reminds him of his favorite poem, and begins to recite it for her. She's won over by his charm — really, who wouldn't be? — and finally tells him her name.

Though they're happy together, eventually falling in love, marrying, and having a daughter, the ticking clock of Partition is a never-ending reminder of both the stakes and the fact that the audience knows what the bittersweet outcome will be for the two of them. The show addresses the mounting tensions and the small ways in which their lives have begun to change when a neighbor brings food for them from the market, as the villagers — the very same who once agreed that they should put aside religious differences and fight for freedom together — will no longer sell their wares to them because they are a Muslim family. While Aisha is adamant they can make things work, it is the sudden arrival of Najma (Nimra Bucha) that forces her to see things differently.

Najma is adamant that they return home as soon as they can, and needs Aisha and the bangle in order to achieve this. Aisha, who it seems now was not just fleeing the British but Najma as well buys herself some time by saying she needs to retrieve the bangle from its hiding place, then packs up what little she and Hasan can carry, and takes her family to the train station. While she initially draws on her husband's arguments to explain why they should leave, he realizes there is more going on than she is saying, and finally gets a full explanation from her. Or as much of an explanation as she can give him in a crowded train station with the last train to Karachi about to leave. She implores him to keep their daughter Sana safe, gives her the bangle, and heads off in the opposite direction to confront Najma, who fatally stabs her without much ado.

It's at this point the two timelines meet up and Kamala arrives in the past. She arrives in time to see Aisha die and panics, believing her great-grandmother to be the one who eventually reunited Sana with her father. But as I predicted last week, the source of the legendary "trail of stars" that guided Sana home was actually Kamala all along. With her purpose served and her grandmother safe, Kamala falls back into the present-day with only seemingly mere seconds having gone by, thankfully sparing the audience from an episode-long struggle to get Kamala back to the present day.

She arrives just as the Veil separating her world from that of the ClanDestines has opened, and claims the life of the first of Najma's associates who tries to venture through. Najma is blinded by her single-minded determination to get back home and believes that she would survive the crossing. When Kamala's pleas for help don't work, she appeals to Najma's sense of family and asks her not to leave her son Kamran (Rish Shah) behind. Instead, Najma sacrifices herself to close the Veil, and at the last moment transfers her power to her son instead. The powers manifest in him immediately, and the episode ends with him running to Bruno (Matt Lintz) for help.

Where the series will go now for the finale next week has become a mystery. Najma is gone, the Veil is closed, and Kamala's mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) has learned that her daughter is the "Light Girl" superhero they saw back in New Jersey. But the fact that Ms. Marvel looks to be building to a finale that will be more of a wind-down than a series of fights and explosions is nothing short of a relief. As mentioned above, the strongest part of the show has always been Kamala and her family and community. It is the emphasis on who she is in spite of the superhero story, rather than that being the only compelling thing about her.

Not to mention the sheer emphasis on love and understanding that the episode put forth. The writing often revisits a line of poetry that Hasan recited, "What you seek is seeking you," and its meaning plays out in a variety of ways. Sometimes it is literal — such as when Sana and Hasan are looking for each other at the train station. But by the end of the episode, when Kamala and Muneeba have a beautiful mother-daughter bonding moment, it's clear that both of them were seeking the kind of understanding being sought from them in turn.

Naturally, with next week being the finale of a superhero series, I am not expecting 45 minutes of hugs and conversation — especially since the final shot is of the Circle Q where Bruno works exploding — but if this is anything to go by, I feel safe in hoping that the finale will both resolve the outstanding conflict and give plenty of time for all the character moments we've come to love. Plus, Kamala has spent the last two episodes collecting bits and pieces of her iconic Ms. Marvel costume. Here's hoping next week she will make like an Avenger and assemble it.

