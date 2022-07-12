Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel Episode 5 spoilers.Ms. Marvel finally dove into the history of Kamala’s family, going to the Indian subcontinent in the 1940’s and introducing us to Kamala’s great grandfather Hasan played by Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan. While the actor hasn’t graced any Hollywood project thus far, Khan is well known in the subcontinent for his television work in Pakistan in series like Dastaan, Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. He was also one of the few actors that managed to crossover in the Indian film industry, making a name for himself through projects like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Khan’s first Hollywood gig is thus Ms. Marvel where he plays Kamala’s great grandfather in Episode 5 of the series. The episode, set in the events of 1940s chronicles the meet cute and relationship between Hasan, a rose farmer and Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) the original owner of the bangle. Until now, we had slowly been getting informed on Aisha’s life and her existence as a Clandestine trying to return to the Noor dimension, so it was a welcome surprise to see the focus shift a little on Hasan. Although we never got to learn too much about his childhood and origin, we do know that he suffered greatly under the British rule and later with the chaos that ensued around Partition. After being ostracized by a majority of the people he grew up with for being a Muslim, he grew wary and distrusting of those around him and was eventually persuaded by Aisha to leave for Pakistan. Aisha's reasons in the series were complex, part fear that they would be attacked by Hindus in the region who didn't take kindly to muslims, but mostly spurred on by the arrival of Najma (Nimra Bucha) the Clandestine who wanted to get her hands on the bangle regardless of the cost. However, we do see that she eventually lets Hasan in on who she is and what her motivations are, even if she doesn't have the time to dive into all of her life and history.

We also finally got an explanation of the stars Kamala’s grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmed) remembered seeing, which led to her father on the train station. After getting separated from her father in all the commotion at the train station, Kamala’s arrival as part of her Aisha's dying wish allowed Ms. Marvel uses her bangle to guide a young Sana to her father, all without him knowing what had happened.

The forty year old actor is a father of three and has become a heartthrob in the country. He is known for his leading man status, rugged good looks and strong performances. 2007’s Khuda Kay Liye launched his career in the Pakistani film industry, becoming one of the highest grossing films ever in the country. This was particularly important as the country’s entertainment landscape had been severely impacted by terrorism in that decade and so Khuda Kay Liye’s popularity, followed by Khan’s subsequent success in TV projects placed him front and center of the revival of the Arts in Pakistan. 2010’s Dastaan, a period drama detailing the plight of the partition in 1947 became his breakthrough role and established him as one of the best working actors in the industry. In 2012, his new series Humsafar became the most talked about TV series in the country and the highest rated series in television history at the time. Zindagi Gulzar Hai, one of his last big series, became a rare crossover hit in India and allowed him to start a Bollywood career.

Interestingly, like his American screen debut with Disney’s Ms. Marvel started his Bollywood film career with an Indian Disney produced film Khoobsurat, in 2014. He received the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, which distinguished him from other Pakistani actors who have worked in the Indian film industry as the award is highly coveted and Khan remains the first Pakistani actor to win it.

He gained further recognition through a cameo in Ho Mann Jahan, and then a starring role in Kapoor & Sons where his turn as a closeted gay writer earned him further accolades. Prior to India's ban on Pakistani actors working in their films, he seemed on track to become a major actor in India too and has amassed quite a strong fan base over there. Within Pakistan, he is next set to appear in Bilal Lashari's hotly anticipated The Legend of Maula Jutt reuniting him with Humsafar costar Mahira Khan. The project is one of the most anticipated tentpoles in Pakistan's history with an all star cast including Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malik. It is also being billed as one of the most expensive productions in the country to date. Although there is no release date set for the long gestating film, the movie is set to launch simultaneously in China and Pakistan and is set to serve as Khan's return to acting since his last proper film role in 2016.

Having been part of a band early on in his career, he will be taking on the role of a Pakistani pop star Alamgir in a yet to be filmed biopic, called Albela Rahi. Other projects he is attached to include films like Neelofar, Aan, and Money-Back Guarantee.

Khan has also been named as one of South Asia's most attractive men by countless magazines within India including Vogue India and Times of India, as well as the British magazine Eastern Eye. In 2016, He was named one of the 10 People by The Herald. He is the only Pakistani actor to grace the cover of Filmfare magazine. His work in Kapoor and Sons where he played a gay man at the time when homosexuality was illegal in India, has only added to his appeal for people. Most recently, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development and Programme in Pakistan.

It's a shame thus, that he likely won't show up in the MCU in any other capacity, given that his role was set in the 1940s, and he's not playing any big comic book character.