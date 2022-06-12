There’s been a lot of discourse already about how the MCU plans to integrate the world of its new character, Ms. Marvel a.k.a. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), with the larger story and formula that fans are familiar with. After all, a brown Pakistani-American Muslim girl isn’t the type of hero you picture when you think of the MCU. But the Disney empire has, of late, tried to incorporate inclusion and diversity into its projects, with Black Panther celebrating Black excellence and the more Asian-focused Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings showcasing Marvel’s first Asian superhero. Now, with Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel, they have a chance at one of the most organic and most promising entries to their slate. Plus, if the first episode of the Disney+ series was anything to go by, the MCU is confidently ushering in a new age of diversity, with Ms. Marvel very proudly showing the lead character’s Pakistani culture in a way that proves to be vital to her story.

The first episode alone largely gets most things right about the average Pakistani household. Sure the actress playing Kamala’s mom (Zenobia Shroff) gets the worst line of the episode, I mean “haram going on” is a phrase in no South Asian or immigrant’s dictionary. Even her accent leans more Indian than Pakistani, but aside from that, the show rather brilliantly captured the nuances of what makes a Pakistani household Pakistani. It was also refreshing to see the show use the overbearing matriarch trope for this story, considering that Islam gets a bad rep as a religion that persecutes and devalues women. So having a female figure in charge, as Muslims so often have, bucks the stereotype in a way that makes sense for the story. This issue also makes Marvel’s first Muslim superhero being a female hero rather than a male something to celebrate.

Image via Marvel Studios

The series is also careful to not make her mom too overbearing and annoying, making sure that even in the first episode we are aware that she is always there for Kamala and is her staunchest defender. Her cursing at the drivers' education instructor, saying that Kamala couldn’t have done anything wrong was a cute touch. She is also very loving toward her husband, attentive to the needs of her daughter (the Hulk costume wasn’t even so bad!), and looks after Bruno (Matt Lintz), offering him lots and lots of food just so he won’t get hungry.

Kamala’s culture clearly plays a big role in her life and who she is, and the series manages to showcase this not through the script and plot points, but through the set design itself. There are Quranic verses on the walls of the house and Pakistani flourishes in the decoration. Their trip to get clothes for her brother’s wedding also shows a lovely new side of New Jersey as the neighborhood they are in feels predominantly Pakistani, from the wall art to the stores and shopkeepers. Trying out bangles and mithai (South Asian sweets) are also associated with weddings and the series cleverly ties these cultural norms with Kamala’s mischievous personality as she does them while running errands.

Kamala starts her days with a paratha rather than something white kids eat, and their lunch is also very typically desi food. The kinds of clothes Kamala’s family members wear, plus the wedding dresses Kamala’s mom makes her try are all fairly common in Pakistan, but it stands to reason why Kamala would feel at odds about wearing them to a place like Avengers-Con, which is what sparks the debate with her mom about why she can’t go. Even the arguments they have, such as the Avengers-Con one, with her mum arguing that Captain Marvel’s suit is too skintight is a fairly good example of how a lot of South Asians struggle with the rules set by their parents. This is especially true of second generation immigrants who are caught between two worlds, the western world they live in and the eastern one back home where Kamala’s roots are.

There is plenty of presence of Kamala’s faith, Islam, in the first episode as well. Her brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh), being a devout Muslim, complete with a full beard, is a great way to break the stereotype of Muslim men being dangerous if they are too religious. Hollywood has taken to turning every brown man with a beard and an Arabic name into a villain for quite some time, and having the series buck that tradition and show how affectionate and caring he is to Kamala is a smart way to place emphasis on how normal Kamala’s family is, even if it varies culturally from the kind usually depicted on screen.

The music played in the series from Ko Ko Korina in the shopping montage to Pakistani rapper Eva B’s Rozi in the end credits, really sets the tone for how acutely aware the show is of both the history of Pakistani culture, and the future. This is an important theme as the series has made it clear that Kamala’s cultural history is a vital part of who she is today.

Image via Marvel Studios

While the first episode doesn’t dive too far into the origins and nature of her powers, we do get enough hints that it has something to do with her grandmother from Pakistan. When she puts on the bracelet for the first time, it’s possible that the shadowy figures she sees in the midst of all the purple energy are actually her ancestors (Black Panther used a similar color scheme to show The Ancestral Plane) from the time of the Partition of the Subcontinent and creation of Pakistan in 1947. The events around that time are pretty horrific, and every South Asian knows a chilling story or two of how bad things got during the time between the Indians and Pakistanis. It would make sense for the series to dive into some of the chaos that resulted from the historical incident that forever shaped the lives of the Muslims of that time. If the bracelet she has on does tie into her grandmother’s journey from India to Pakistan, it would place another layer of importance to Kamala’s powers as well as her own story and superhero origin story.

