The figure serves as a tie-in to the highly anticipated release of The Marvels later this year, where Kamala teams up with Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau.

Despite some ups and downs for Marvel in 2023, The Marvels has the potential to continue the franchise's box office success, and fans can also look forward to the second season of Loki and the return of What If...? on Disney+ later this year.

Fans can bring home a piece of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the official Funko Twitter page has revealed a first look at their upcoming Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! figure. Available as an eBay exclusive, no official release date for the figure has been announced yet, but it will likely be ready to pre-order soon as the arrival of The Marvels inches closer.

Serving as a tie-in to the upcoming release of The Marvels, which is slated to debut exclusively in theaters this November, the figure showcases Kamala Khan in her iconic costume in its brightly-colored red, blue, and golden layout. However, the most notable feature of the figure is the inclusion of a glow-in-the-dark representation of Khan’s cosmic powers in vibrant purple. The figure effectively captures the character’s likeness while also showcasing her in a dynamic battle-ready pose that stands out among other Marvel Funko Pops from the past.

Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) previously made her MCU debut in 2022 with the release of her own television series. But there’s still more in store with the character as she is slated to make her big-screen debut this Fall in The Marvels, which teams her up with her favorite hero Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Additional details on the film remain under wraps, but the story will center on the three heroes who must investigate the source of why they swap places with each other every time they use their powers.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Continues to Expand This Year

Image via Disney

2023 has proven to be a bumpy year for Marvel, which saw polarizing returns at the box office with the disappointment of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in contrast to the smash success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. With a solid pre-holiday release date, the film could continue Marvel’s staying power at the box office, especially following the goodwill of the first film, which earned over $1 billion globally in 2019. While the theatrical release of The Marvels may still be over a month away, fans still have plenty to look forward to from the MCU for the rest of the year, with additional television shows expected to hit Disney+, beginning with the second season of Loki, which starts streaming on October 5. Alongside the return of the beloved series, the animated spin-off show What If...? is slated to come back as well this December. Until then, fans can further celebrate the franchise when the Ms. Marvel Funko Pop! hits shelves.

Funko’s Ms. Marvel Pop! will soon be available to order from eBay. Check out the official look at the upcoming figure below.