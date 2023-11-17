The Big Picture 'The Marvels' star Iman Vellani says Kamala Khan is still learning the extent of her abilities, especially given what she learned about her bangles after they fell into Dar-Benn's possession.

Vellani hopes that Kamala's mutant backstory and the origins of her powers will be further explored in future episodes.

Marvel Studios has introduced many teenage heroes, raising questions about a potential Young Avengers project.

Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is one of the characters with the biggest potential for growth in the current landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After being introduced in her own television series on Disney+ last year, Kamala Khan made the jump to the big screen in The Marvels. But what the character will do next remains a mystery that needs to be answered in future projects set in the franchise. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Vellani talked about what audiences can expect from Ms. Marvel going forward:

"I think she's also still learning the full extent of her powers with what Dar-Benn was able to do with the bangles and then seeing how she could channel it and not explode into purple dust or whatever. So, she doesn't quite know what she's capable of yet, and quite frankly, neither do we. We're learning more and more as her story unfolds. But I do like to think there's a future where she ends up being a heavy hitter in the MCU. An underdog, I might say, that no one expected. But yeah, I think she's a very powerful person, and I don't even think she realizes it yet."

Vellani also discussed how she would like to see the backstory teased in the episodes of Ms. Marvel taking the spotlight in the years to come. In the final moments of her series, Kamala was revealed to be a mutant, becoming the franchise's first approach to the X-Men in the Sacred Timeline:

"I wish this mutant story would unfold a little bit more so we understand her powers a little bit more because for me, I'm thinking her power is the ability to shape the Noor, or the light, so she doesn't actually get it from the bangle, which I know a lot of people online think, but that is wrong."

When Kamala returned in The Marvels, she had a very difficult challenge in front of her, with her light-based powers being entangled with those of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Whenever two of the heroes tried to use their powers at the same time, they would swap places with one another, making it impossible for them to continue with their assigned missions. As if dealing with the problem related to their abilities wasn't enough, the powerful Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) is looking for the bangle already in Kamala's possession.

Is Kamala Assembling the Young Avengers?

Before the final credits rolled on The Marvels, Kamala tried to recruit Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) with the proposal of creating a team. While a Young Avengers project hasn't been officially announced by Marvel Studios, there have been plenty of teenage heroes introduced in the past couple of years. There's also that small matter of Kamala learning that she's a mutant, setting up a potential second season of Ms. Marvel. With this many superpowered youths in their superhero roster, a Young Avengers project seems highly likely, and what better person to lead them that the superhero fangirl herself, Kamala Khan?

The Marvels is currently playing in theaters. Watch Vellani's full interview above.

The Marvels Carol Danvers gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, forcing them to work together to save the universe. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Nia DaCosta Cast Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Adventure Writers Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik

