From head writer Bisha K. Ali, the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel (based on the comics character created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie), follows local Jersey City teenager and self-professed Captain Marvel fangirl Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), whose biggest dream is initially to cosplay her hero successfully — until an unexpected family heirloom activates a set of incredible powers. Aside from trying to keep her true identity under wraps, Kamala has to figure out how to wield her newfound abilities, avoid suspicion or grounding from her parents Yusuf (Mohan Kapur) and Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), be the dutiful little sister at her brother Aamir's (Saagar Shaikh) upcoming wedding, and figure out how her family's own history ties to the mysterious bangle that may have just turned her into a superhero herself. The series also stars Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno, Yasmeen Fletcher as Kamala's friend Nakia, Laurel Marsden as popular girl Zoe Zimmer, Rish Shah as Kamala's crush Kamran, Aramis Knight as Red Dagger, Arian Moayed and Alysia Reiner as agents for the Department of Damage Control, and Nimra Bucha as Kamran's mother and Clandestines leader Najma, as well as Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, and Farhan Akhtar.

In the wake of the first season's finale, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Ali about steering the ship for the Disney+ series, as well as how she first joined the project. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Ali discusses which ideas she brought to the table that ended up not making it into the final show, how partition became a part of the story (and how HBO's Watchmen, in part, opened the door for that arc to be told), which aspects of Kamala are essential to her character, whether the mutation element was always planned from the beginning, that post-credit scene's significance, and more.

Collider: How did you first get involved with this series? I know that this is not the first Marvel property that you've worked on. Was it something that Marvel approached you about after you were on Loki? Was it something that you heard through the grapevine they were doing and expressed interest in being a part of? How did that all come together?

BISHA K. ALI: No, I'm a bloodhound. It was definitely me pursuing them. They weren't like, "Oh, Bisha, you must do this." It was definitely the other way round. I was working on Loki, and my relationship with the [Ms. Marvel] comic books goes back quite a long way. I bought them long before I was a TV writer. I picked them up back in 2014 when they first came out, so I've always been a fan. I was working in the building and I very much had felt quite a good relationship with Kevin Feige, who was kind of the key. He was the Marvel guy on Loki throughout, and we just had so much fun, and we'd really gotten along creatively. I pulled him aside one day and I said, "If you guys are thinking of doing this, or if it's already whispers of it going around, you have to get me a meeting on this. Whether it's a film or TV, whatever you are going to do with this character, I need to be involved." I think because we developed that relationship, and he's seen how I work really directly — we got into big creative fights before in a really joyful way, so he knew me quite well. In the moment, I think, because they're so secretive, he very much said, "Oh, I don't know, are we?" And then the next day he came back and was like, "Yeah, I got you a meeting. Don't mess it up." So, that was my first step in, and then you go in, you meet with the people who are going to be in charge of the project, and end up pitching to Kevin, Victoria [Alonso], and it goes from there.

You have had a relationship with this story for a while, long before the show. Were there any ideas that you came to the table with that were considered for the series but maybe didn't end up making it in either due to time or story constraints?

ALI: Gosh. As in for this particular show that we ended up making, or more generally in the universe of Bisha's brain? There were like a million different versions of the show. I mean, really anything else that was pertaining to the show was just an expansion of what you've already seen. So an additional episode would've been lovely, but impossible to ever make. In terms of bigger ideas, it's interesting. I always had this image of ... This is a weird one. I always had this image of this inverse happening between... because I always wanted to include Kamran in some iteration that was from before I even pitched. That was something that was in my head. I don't know if you ever played the video game Limbo, and there's this little boy running around in limbo, and it's... I find the imagery from that video game to be very evocative.

I always felt that way around Kamran somehow, his internal world, that there's this sense of being lost. I don't know why that's suddenly occurred to me, and I'm feeling nostalgic of when I was putting my pitch together, and thinking about all the characters that I would potentially include, that I even included an image from Limbo in my pitch of this, just to get a sense of, "Here's the vibe, here's the energy of this kid." And I think suddenly where this kid gets to is a sense of feeling lost, and Kamala's going to help him find himself too, after she's learned to find herself. There's still elements of that [that] remain, but that I think was another version of the show in my head where that back and forth, or that dichotomy, was a really key element. But you know, I'm always running with a million different versions of things in my mind to say at any one point, let alone to make it to a show, so I'm really proud of where we ended up. But yeah, that's one thing that I still think about. What does that look like? Or what could that story have been?

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel's Finale Proves Superhero Stories Don't Need End of the World Stakes

Speaking of what did end up in the show. I definitely want to ask you about partition. One of the things that really struck me about it, including it in the show, is it reminded me of Watchmen, and the way that we're seeing creators use television, especially, to bring certain areas of history to light that maybe a swath of the public has never heard of, or is not as familiar with. And not even just hearing about it from Kamala and her family, but actually going back, into the past, [with] the time travel that takes us there to those events. When did the decision to include that as part of the season first get floated, and come into play?

ALI: That was really formulated quite early on in terms of the writers' room, starting up. It was something that we were talking about right from the beginning. I think what's really interesting is Watchmen started coming around two and a half months into the writers' room, and we started watching it, and we were like, "Oh cool." 'Cause we thought we were being smart, and Watchmen was doing [it] in real-time, and then quite obviously how would we know that's what they were going to do? We were watching it and it really, I think [it] actually buoyed us up. I think it was really like, "You know what? Yes, good. This is exactly what we are." It was great because also it's such high quality of such incredible work that we could kind of point and be like, "Yeah, we are on the right track. We are doing the right thing."

When you've approached something like this in the way that we have, certainly after those first two episodes, no one was like, "Oh, I think they're going to go back in time to partition." I don't think anybody suspected the direction we were going in, as the show was coming out, and it was very hard for me to sit on the fact that we were. What was interesting is when Watchmen came out, it really filled us with a sense of like, "Okay, we're not completely bananas. This is a way to do it. This is a way to approach something." I don't know any of the people in the Watchmen writers' room. I don't know any of the people who wrote it personally, but I felt this kind of gratitude towards them, and a deep sense of... I think they opened doors for other kinds of stories, just like ours. We were already in the process of telling our story, [so] I felt like it took some of the pressure off of me, that I didn't feel like I had to do as much convincing. I don't know if that was convincing even of myself, let alone anybody else, because Watchmen existed, and came at the exact right time that we needed to have our confidence boosted in what we were pursuing, which felt quite scary.

The show emphasizes that Kamala's real power is what she draws from her family. We see it in her costume, the way that she gets her lightning symbol, the bangle itself. Everything is pulled from her history. How important was it to show that she does have that support system even after fully revealing herself as Ms. Marvel?

ALI: I think it was really essential, and I think it's essential to what her character is, and that the fact that her family is part of her superpower. Whatever she goes off to do in the MCU going forward, kind of the next decade or however long Ms. Marvel's life is in this universe. She's actually wearing the symbols of the people that love her, and that are a part of who she is, and she draws her biggest powers from, so that was essential. The fact that we're kind of meting it out over the course of the show... I love feedings. I mean, who doesn't? Feeding those little pieces all the way through, and then it all kind of landing together in that final episode. The action of doing it in that way and breaking it out in that way has emotional impact.

But I'd like to think that going forward in her life, in the MCU, anytime a fan of Ms. Marvel looks at that suit, a fan who has followed her from the beginning, or comes to the series after they've seen her maybe on the big screen at some point. I love that they know that every part of that is her family, because that is her superpower — not just within the MCU, but kind of comic books overall. Her whole family's behind her, and with her. Her superhero-ing around is not the conflict of her family. That was never quite what it was supposed to be. So I think that's what makes her really unique.

Image via Disney+

I have to ask you about the mutation line. We've kind of had the groundwork laid a little bit already with Doctor Strange 2, the seeds have started to be sown in that direction. Was that something where it was a note from Kevin and above?

ALI: We're all nerds, certainly, in our writers' room. We would love to have done that from the get-go. I'd love to be able to say to you, "That was always our plan. That's what I was gunning for." It wasn't, not at all, but it was very much from on high, shall we say. It also answered some of the issues that we, in our little world, were having with making sense of some of the things that we wanted to fit perfectly together. So it was a mandate from on high that also solved our problems from down below. I'll put it that way.

With the post-credit scene, I talked to the directors yesterday [and] got a little inside scoop about how that was filmed and kind of snuck in. Once again, Kevin being a little sneaky.

ALI: He's always sneaking around doing something.

Is it safe to say that Kamala and Carol have switched places? Is there anything you can tease about where she has ended up?

ALI: I think that's the question for Kevin Feige, truly. That's the question for Kevin Feige, and for other people. Really, that's the beginning of a chapter that I've got nothing to do with. For me, the Kamala story really ends just before you see that scene, so I can't tell you anything about it. Not because I'm not trying to hide things, 'cause I just don't know.

Image via Disney+

With the bangle, specifically, I know that we have gotten a good amount of context for it in the show. Is it based in any kind of comics lore as well? Because a lot of people have theorized that there's Kree connections and that's what ties her in with Carol. Are those fans onto anything?

ALI: Another question for Kevin Feige.

You're being very diplomatic and I appreciate that.

ALI: Thank you. I would say that it's for the MCU, but it's also for my own personal safety.

Is there anything else that you are working on that you can talk about?

ALI: I'm working on another genre show at the moment, and I just can't wait to talk about it, but I won't be allowed to talk about it for a while. This is nothing to do with Marvel at all. And then I'm working on my own feature, which is also in the genre space for me to direct, and I, again, I can't talk about any of it. But as soon as I can, I'm sure my team will be back in touch, and I'll be talking about it nonstop.

All episodes of Ms. Marvel are currently available to stream on Disney+.