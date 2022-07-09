Editor's note: The following article contains Ms. Marvel Episode 5 spoilers.Disney+ series Ms. Marvel has taken many liberties with its titular character by changing Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) comic book powers and erasing any connection the heroine ever had with the Inhumans. However, the series has also doubled down on Kamala’s Pakistani heritage, delivering a touching story about the everyday life of immigrant families in the US. In Episode 5, “Time and Again,” Ms. Marvel makes another crucial change to the character by giving a new origin story to the lightning bolt symbol Kamala has in her superheroine uniform. And while the lightning bolt origin completely deviates from comic books canon, the Marvel Cinematic Universe symbol is much better because it reflects Kamala’s cultural heritage.

In Marvel Comics, Kamala is not the first heroine to take up the mantle of Ms. Marvel. The title belonged to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson in the MCU), who used a black costume with a giant yellow lightning bolt engraved in her chest at the beginning of her superhero career. Just like in the Disney+ show, the comic books version of Kamala idolized Danvers. So, when the teenager gets her superpowers, she decides to become the next Ms. Marvel – at the time, Danvers was already known as Captain Marvel. And in order to honor her biggest inspiration, Kamala adds Ms. Marvel's original yellow lightning bolt to her uniform.

In the MCU, Carol Danvers never took up the mantle of Ms. Marvel. She became Captain Marvel right from the start, so she never used any uniform featuring the lighting bolt symbol. That means the crew of Ms. Marvel has to devise another solution to allow Kamala to embrace the symbol in a meaningful way. And the new origin for Ms. Marvel's lightning bolt is actually better than the comic book’s, because it’s connected to Kamala’s identity.

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 5 Review: A Trail of Stars Leads the Way to an Emotionally Satisfying Penultimate Chapter

In the first episodes of Ms. Marvel, the young heroine draws attention to a necklace she’s wearing. The necklace has Kamala’s name written in Arabic, a nod to the fact the teenager is a Muslim. The necklace resurfaces once again in Episode 5, after the series' biggest fight so far. In Episode 5, Kamala has to stop the ClanDestines from destroying the world. Eager to return to the Noor dimension, the ClanDestines open a rift that threatens to consume everything it touches. Kamala reaches out to Najma (Nimra Bucha), the leader of the ClanDestines, and begs her to close the rift and keep the two dimensions separated. Unfortunately, even though Kamala is successful, she breaks her necklace in the fight.

At the end of Episode 5, Kamala’s mother, Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), finds the broken necklace, which now only has a small fragment of Kamala’s name. And you know what that fragment looks like? That’s right, a lightning bolt. Instead of just having Kamala copy a symbol from someone she admires, Ms. Marvel found a way to tie the heroine’s uniform with her Muslim heritage. Considering how Ms. Marvel truly shines when it embraces Kamala’s identity both as Pakistani and as a Muslim, it seems like the series made the right choice.

The first five episodes of Ms. Marvel are available right now on Disney+. The final episode will be available this Wednesday, July 13.