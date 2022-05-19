Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani shared a behind-the-scenes video she created to document the production of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next superhero TV show. The series follows teenage Avengers fan Kamala Khan (Vellani) as she gets superpowers and need to learn how to become one of the superheroes she has always admired.

Titled “Guilty Marvels,” Vellani’s behind-the-scene video starts with a stop-motion opening credit featuring toy figures of Iron Man and Ms. Marvel. The video is credited to “Vellani Visuals Production,” which is how the star is crediting herself on the funny video. The footage shows Vellani and the rest of Ms. Marvel’s cast having fun during filming, which means we get to see many funny faces, trips to the mall, and quirky dances in the hotel hallways. It is pretty evident that the whole Ms. Marvel team was having lots of fun while shooting the superhero show. And they should!

Ms. Marvel follows the adventures of a teenage girl who’s trying to find her own place in the world. Kamala is a big Avengers fan and idolizes Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which leads her to have trouble adjusting to life in high school and to her Muslim family traditions. One day, however, Kamala gets her own superpowers, adding another layer of chaos to her life. While many superhero stories are based on tragedy and loss, Ms. Marvel is all about celebrating the things that make us happy, and it’s nice to know the cast was also enjoying their time behind the cameras.

Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Besides Vellani, Ms. Marvel's will also introduce Aramis Knight as a vigilante named Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir Khan, and Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur also appear as Kamala's parents. The series cast also includes Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Alyy Khan.

Here’s the synopsis for Ms. Marvel:

Marvel Studios' 'Ms. Marvel' is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check the new behind-the-scenes video below:

