The newest hero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), otherwise known as Ms. Marvel. Kamala is a sixteen-year-old Pakistani-American girl who lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. She is obsessed with Captain Marvel and the Avengers and even has her own web series dedicated to her favorite heroes.

In the comics, the character has a connection to the Inhumans and her powers center around body manipulation – she can change her size, stretch, and shape-shift. In the most recent Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, however, Kamala’s powers are more similar to Captain Marvel’s in that they both channel a colorful, cosmic energy. But despite any visual similarities, Kamala’s powers are very much her own. Here’s what you need to know about Kamala’s powers in the MCU so far.

Where Do Kamala Khan's Powers Come From?

Kamala gets her powers from a bracelet that appears to be a family heirloom. It arrives at her family home in New Jersey in a package of other jewelry and items from her grandmother. Kamala’s mother, Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff), is quick to dismiss the package as junk and seems to recognize the bracelet. So far, it’s unclear if she is aware of the full range of powers that can be accessed with the bracelet, but it’s obvious from her reaction that she has seen it before and wants no part of it.

Kamala, on the other hand, sees the bracelet as an opportunity to inject some personality, and some of her heritage, into her Captain Marvel costume. She wants to impress at the inaugural AvengerCon’s cosplay contest, despite her parents’ desire to keep her away from the convention. Kamala sneaks out with the help of her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz), and the two make it to AvengerCon with plenty of time to spare. Distracted by the wonders the con has to offer, Kamala doesn’t change into her costume until the last minute, delaying the moment she puts on the bracelet until she’s rushing onto the stage. As soon as she puts it on, a wave of energy washes over her and she is briefly transported to another realm before being called forward to show off her Captain Marvel costume. Kamala tries to channel the energy she absorbs from the bracelet, but accidentally takes off the head of an Ant-Man statue in the process, bringing a chaotic end to AvengerCon. Similar to the ten rings worn by Wenwu (Tony Leung) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Kamala’s bracelet seems to have a cosmic past that has yet to be defined.

What Can Kamala Do With Her Powers?

When worn, Kamala’s bracelet gives off a cosmic energy that she can shape to fit her needs. In the first episode, she fires beams of energy into the crowd at AvengerCon, creates a hand that she is able to stretch forward to catch Zoe (Laurel Marsden), and she is able to boost herself onto the roof of her house. Sneak peeks and trailers for the series show that Kamala will eventually be able to shield herself from bullets, leap high in the air, create a giant fist to punch bad guys, and send a car flying through the air. She can use this power to protect herself and others, fight, and get from one place to another just to name a few of the things she’s capable of. Because she can control the shape and force of her powers, there is so much potential for creativity as Kamala discovers what she can do with these abilities and grows into her new role as a hero.

