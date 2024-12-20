Ms. Marvel, portrayed by Iman Vellani, is among the many characters that have tremendous potential in the MCU’s future. The character was first introduced in a standalone series, which was a hit among fans and critics alike. The character recently appeared in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris, making a superb team-up. The character has made a place for itself in fans’ hearts who are eager to see her next appearance and, finally, Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum has some good news.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Winderbaum confirmed that the character will eventually pop up in other parts of the MCU but refrained from giving any spoilers. Kamala Khan was last seen in the post-credit scene of The Marvels where she went to recruit Kate Bishop (portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld in the Hawkeye series). The Marvel executive teased her next appearance, divulging:

"I love Iman. She’s incredible. I love that character. I will tell you that she’s certainly a big part of the MCU to me. Ms. Marvel is a really important show to us, and without going into great detail, because I don’t want to spoil anything, she is top of mind. So it’s going to be exciting to see where she pops up next."

What to Expect From Ms Marvel Going Forward?

After two great appearances and a Nick Fury-esque cliffhanger, Vellani spoke to Collider's Perri Nemiroff about Ms. Marvel’s future, "I think she's also still learning the full extent of her powers with what Dar-Benn was able to do with the bangles and then seeing how she could channel it and not explode into purple dust or whatever. So, she doesn't quite know what she's capable of yet, and quite frankly, neither do we.” She further explained that she’d like to see her mutant origins elaborated upon.

“We're learning more and more as her story unfolds. But I do like to think there's a future where she ends up being a heavy hitter in the MCU. An underdog, I might say, that no one expected. But yeah, I think she's a very powerful person, and I don't even think she realizes it yet. I wish this mutant story would unfold a little bit more so we understand her powers a little bit more because for me, I'm thinking her power is the ability to shape the Noor, or the light, so she doesn't actually get it from the bangle, which I know a lot of people online think, but that is wrong."

Ms Marvel and The Marvels are streaming on Disney+.

