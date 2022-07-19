The MCU has no shortage of siblings and their rivalries. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) have had numerous adventures together and battles against each other. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) has had a rocky relationship with her adoptive cyborg sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), no thanks to their abusive tyrannical father Thanos (Josh Brolin). More recently, Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) surrogate sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) was introduced in Black Widow. With the latest Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, the MCU gives us yet another dynamic sibling relationship in Kamala Khan (Iman Villani) and her older brother Aamir. While Kamala might have the more interesting storyline of becoming a mutant superhero, Aamir has his own dramatic storyline that reflects the show’s theme of family and culture. Furthermore, Saagar Shaikh brings a heartfelt, comedic performance as Aamir Khan, Kamala’s older brother who is just as important to her team as some of her best friends.

When we are first introduced to Aamir, he is deep in prayer with his hands held in front of him towards heaven. At first glance, it might seem like Aamir is going to be a serious character, too focused on prayer than eating breakfast. Even his father, Yusuf (Mohan Kapur), reprimands him. While Aamir does take Islam seriously, especially since his wedding is just around the corner, he isn’t at all the straight man he first seems to be. Rather than be a strict older brother to Kamala, Aamir doesn’t try to become a third parent to her — Yusuf and, more prominently, her mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) do enough as overprotective parents. Aamir is actually more of a slick, teasing older brother who can easily think of a punchline. For example, when he runs into Kamala and her new friend Kamran (Rish Shah), Kamala introduces him as a cousin. Amir tries to remember if he knows Kamran, and he plays it off as if he does. “You were looking at haram things on the Internet,” Aamir says, “We called you Haram-dot-Kamran.” It’s a joke that is not just a pun on Kamran’s name, but also brings up Aamir’s perspective on faith. His first scene might have been as a devout Muslim in prayer, but he’s also just as ready to be playful about haram — “forbidden things” that a teenage boy shouldn’t do. Of course, he tells this joke just to embarrass Kamala in front of her new friend.

What’s significant about that line is that it was completely improvised. In an interview with the Salaam Nerds, Saagar Shaikh explains how “that was not scripted” and how Episode 2 director Meera Menon “really trusted [him]” to improvise. Among some other improvised lines, Shaikh alternatively thought of “I remember you man, you were the guy that always had a plate full of kebabs, right? We called you kebab-ran.” In the same interview, Shaikh noted how he was previously part of the improv theater company Upright Citizens Brigade with his costar Travina Springer, who happens to play Aamir’s love interest and fiance Tyesha. It’s great to see Shaikh bring his improv training to the character of Aamir, who could have easily become a cliched older brother type — overbearing and annoying. But because of the personality that Shaikh brings to Aamir, his relationship with Kamala comes off as relatably funny. Through his improv training and handle of the character, Shaikh gives a more complete portrait of a supporting character that could have been subpar compared to all the superhero action.

The character of Aamir also helps emphasize the central themes at the heart of Ms. Marvel: family and culture. While Kamala goes through her own journey of self-discovery and transformation, Aamir goes through a transformative experience as he marries Tyesha. As he gets ready for the wedding, Aamir gets a pep talk from his father Yusuf. “You are about to stand in front of God and your family and commit to the love of your life,” he tells Aamir, “You are brave, my son. Because you have chosen family. And the man who chooses family is never alone.” Although this message is addressed between father and son, it is a message that Kamala Khan also needed to hear — luckily, she is eavesdropping throughout this scene. Aamir reaffirms his faith and commitment to his love Tyesha, bringing her into his own family. Shaikh’s history and familiarity with Travina Springer come through in Aamir and Tyesha’s chemistry, especially when they eventually say their I-do’s. Aamir’s beliefs and values in family parallel Kamala’s search for the origins of the bangle that gives her superpowers; it is through her family’s history and the maternal love passed down from generation to generation that give Kamala newfound confidence and sense of identity as the Muslim Pakistani-American superhero, Ms. Marvel.

Aamir’s love isn’t just shown in his marriage to Tyesha but also in his loyalty and care to Kamala. When Kamala and her friends are hunted down by the Department of Damage Control (DODC) and are trapped at the high school, Aamir unexpectedly shows up to help plan their attack. Although Kamala complains “Superheroes don’t need chaperones,” Aamir’s presence in the team’s final stand can’t be overlooked. In fact, Aamir’s overall acceptance that his sister possesses superpowers and has been saving lives around Jersey City showcases the kind of love he has for her. As the ending of the finale suggests, Kamala Khan is actually a mutant. In the X-Men comics and in previous films, mutants have been met with hatred and bigotry. Here, the Khans openly accept her as their friendly neighborhood superhero. Aamir is even willing to take the risk and trouble of getting in the way of the DODC in order to save his sister. Even when Kamala seemingly ruined his wedding celebration by pulling the fire alarm — unbeknownst to everyone else, she was doing so to save them from the Clandestines — Aamir is still willing to put everything aside for his sister.

In a series full of Clandestine villains and Kamala’s best friends, it’s great to see a character such as Aamir get his own significant story and development. Saagar Shaikh’s performance brings an endearing charm and sense of humor to the character. There’s clearly more to tell with his character, especially with his new wife on top of the revelation that his sister is a superhero. Hopefully, we get more out of Aamir and Kamala’s relationship, if not in the upcoming film The Marvels but in a Ms. Marvel Season 2.