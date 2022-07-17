When Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) made her first appearance in the Disney + series Ms. Marvel, she was your average New Jersey teenager dealing with issues at school, trying to find a semblance of a social life and attempting to get her parents Yosef (Mohan Kapur) and Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) to trust her. By the end of the series, Kamala has firmly established herself as a hero to her community, but more importantly as someone her parents can be proud of. The growth in their relationship was one of the true highlights of the series and proved that as much of a cosmic journey, Ms. Marvel might have been, the heart of the show is found within the relationships of the family unit.

In early episodes of the series, Kamala's biggest problem was how her and her best friend, Bruno (Matt Lintz) were going to get to Avengers-Con and show off her Captain Marvel costume. What was evident from the events that followed was that her parents were going through a battle of their own, one all parents of teenagers need to come to grips with: when is the appropriate time to give your teenager the freedom they crave?

Ms. Marvel was at its best when it was focused on the smaller picture of the lives of the Khan's and their interaction with each other and their cultural community. Whether it was wedding planning for Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) and Fariha (Adaku Ononogbo) or Kamala and her friend Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher) starting an uprising at their local mosque, Ms. Marvel's humanity was the key to its success. The relationship between Kamala and her parents is where this connection begins.

The older we get, the more freedom we crave. Our parents, who have been there and done that, try their best to protect young people from the mistakes that every person needs to make in order to grow. Kamala's parents are no different. When Kamala and Bruno devise an intricate plan to escape her house and make their way through the streets of New Jersey and into Avenger-Con, they only do so after Kamala's pleas to her parents go unheard. Initially, Kamala does the responsible thing and asks her parents for permission. Muneeba is particularly troubled by the request because she sees her daughter committing the same "mistakes" she did as a teenager - rebelling against her own mother. Their solution to Kamala's request is that her father Yosef must go with them (dressed in full Incredible Hulk makeup) and even gives her a handmade Hulk costume. This is of course something no teenager wants to do or look like, hence the sneaking out of the house. These early episodes establish the central conflict of the family and give the viewer many relatable moments, whether they are a teenager or a parent of a teenager.

As Kamala grows into her powers thanks to her grandmothers bangle she begins to take responsibility not only for herself but for the community as a whole. Mid-season episodes show how important her community is to her, not just because saving people is the right thing to do, but because this is what her parents taught her to do. Neither realize this as "Light Girl" makes her through the streets of New Jersey, learning what she can do and saving a boy from a falling off a building. When Kamala and her mother make their way to Pakistan they learn that they have more in common than they ever thought, or Muneeba wanted to admit. It is here where Kamala learns about her past, her culture and her place as a superhero. She becomes one with the magical bangle and harnesses its power to save people. Kamala puts herself in harms way in order to protect the people around her, one of the most mature decisions any person might make. When Muneeba finds out the truth about her daughter's alter ego she reacts in a way that shows her own growth over the course of the series. Instead of overreacting or immediately thinking of a way to hide her daughter away in order to protect her, she embraces the idea that the girl who lived in her head has become a young woman who is very much living in the world she has created for herself. She reacts to Kamala's superhero identity with pride and the acknowledgment that her daughter is not only doing good in this world but has found her place in it. When she gives Kamala her handmade costume, their relationship as officially come full circle and the two see each other for the rebellious but sound-minded women each have become at this stage in their lives.

Kamala's relationship with her father was less confrontational than with her mother and provided the show with a heart that was essential to its overall message. One of the more heartbreaking scenes in the series was Kamala's rejection of her father's attempts to connect with her through his full out Hulk makeup. However, when he learns of Kamala's identity as the mysterious hero, he reacts as any caring father would, with a scared pride. He is obviously proud of what his daughter has become, with or without the bangle, but his natural instinct is to protect her from the world she has entered. The conversation between father and daughter on the rooftop in the finale, not only gives Kamala her superhero name but ties together what the show has been trying to say from its first episode — this is a TV series that is about a superhero who might not be wholly aware of her place in the world, but has firmly established herself as a leader in her community.