While we are still entangled in Moon Knight’s mysteries, Marvel Studios released a new poster to remind fans that Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ in 50 days. Starring Iman Vellani as the titular heroine, the series follows a teenager who sees her wildest dream come true once she gets superpowers.

The new poster features Kamala Khan (Vellani) surrounded by the upcoming show’s supporting cast. Kamala is of Muslim heritage in the comic books, and the new poster underlines how the character’s original cultural background will be translated to the screens. There are multiple female characters in the poster wearing hijabs, while the background art is inspired by middle-eastern illustrations.

Besides Vellani, Ms. Marvel's will also introduce Aramis Knight as a vigilante named Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir Khan, and Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur also appear as Kamala's parents. The series cast also includes Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Anjali Bhimani.

The first trailer for Ms. Marvel teased a fun MCU coming-of-age story, as Kamala has to find her place in a world filled with superheroes while also surviving high school. Although the TV show version of Ms. Marvel will have very different powers from her comic book counterpart, the series keeps the heroine’s classic origin story, as the MCU Kamala is also a fan of Captain Marvel and will try to copy the veteran heroine’s uniform and monicker.

While the plot of Ms. Marvel is still unknown, the series will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels. The movie is set to bring back Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Monica is the daughter of Captain Marvel’s oldest friends, and she just got her MCU superpowers as part of the events of WandaVision.

Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. Here’s the official synopsis for the series

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check out the new poster below.

