The MCU has several notable projects coming up in the near future, with Ms. Marvel being one that is highly anticipated. The upcoming TV series will introduce fans to Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City and the MCU's first Muslim superhero. To celebrate the upcoming release date for the series, Marvel released its first trailer and a poster for Ms. Marvel.

The new poster features the show's titular character, played by Iman Vellani, sitting on a lamppost and staring out into the night sky. The poster is reminiscent of the 2014 cover of Ms. Marvel #5, which sees the Marvel character in the same position overlooking her city's night skyline this time. The poster, much like the trailer, evokes a loyalty to its source material that will be nostalgic for longtime fans of the character.

The MCU is building a new crop of heroes who greatly admire those that came before them. Just as Tom Holland's Spiderman looked up to Iron Man, and Hawkeye's newly introduced Kate Bishop admired Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Kamala Khan is a fan of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. As earlier stated, the upcoming show will introduce viewers to Kamala Khan — an artist, gamer, and fan-fiction writer with an oversized imagination who is a massive fan of the Avengers. The Disney+ show will see Kamala dealing with typical teenager struggles as she tries to find a balance between her family and her high school life. A new wrinkle is added when she gets her powers and becomes a superhero in Jersey City. Ms. Marvel will also set up Kamala's appearance in The Marvels, 2023's long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel, where the new hero will team up with her idol Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson and Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Besides Vellani, Ms. Marvel's cast also includes Aramis Knight as a vigilante named Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Amir Khan – Kamala's older brother, and Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli – Kamala's best friend. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur also appear as Kamala's parents. Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Anjali Bhimani will also appear in the show.

Ms. Marvel's episodes will be directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, while Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito, and Bisha K. Ali will serve as executive producers. Ali, who created the show for Disney+, will also serve as head writer of the show, while Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson are on board as co-executive producers for the series.

The upcoming series is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check out the official poster for Ms. Marvel below.

10 Most Anticipated Future MCU Projects, According To Reddit

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Edidiong Mboho (42 Articles Published) Edidiong 'Eddy' Mboho is a writer for Collider. Besides writing, she's a Marvel addict and a hopeful baker. She's also a pretend quizzer who yells at her screen while watching Tipping Point and The Chase, and has convinced herself she can do it better. More From Edidiong Mboho