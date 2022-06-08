Disney+ has finally released the premiere episode of Ms. Marvel featuring the debut of the first Muslim superhero in the MCU. The first episode was chock-full of easter eggs as it introduced us to the colorful world of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Marvel fangirl extraordinaire, and sixteen-year-old high school student who spends her days daydreaming about the superheroes in her life. She holds a special reverence for Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), as is the case in the comics the series is adapting from. All this sets her up as the ultimate superhero fan who finds herself trying to juggle her own passions and interests with the expectations and burdens of school life and her family. The icing on top of the already great episode is that the series includes the first (of many hopefully) mid-credit scenes in the show.

The premiere episode goes big with references to all sorts of Marvel heroes from Captain America to Black Widow. The show also does a great job of ending the premiere with her finding her grandmother’s bracelet, something that the MCU is using to give Kamala powers instead of the Terrigen Mist that made her an Inhuman in the comics. The series also hints at her grandmother having some idea of the powers of the bracelet, at least according to her mother (Zenobia Shroff) who says that Kamala’s grandmother “lived in fantasies”. This change in her backstory also allows Marvel to change her powers within the MCU, going from the classic elongation powers comic book readers are familiar with to more Green Lantern-esque powers that are vibrant and colorful. Accidentally discovering these powers allows her to wow the crowd at the Avengers con that she sneaks out to attend, but they also put her in the crosshairs of Damage Control as we see in the post-credits scene.

Image via Marvel Studios

This permits the reentry of a familiar face into the MCU, with Succession actor Arian Moayed. The actor previously showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home as P. Cleary, where he didn’t come across in the best light as a Damage Control agent. In the film, he was the one intimidating Peter (Tom Holland) and the gang after he was outed for being Spider-Man and eventually wrestles a confession out of Ned (Jacob Batalon) regarding Peter’s identity. In Ms. Marvel, it is yet to be revealed what their exact role and purpose is, but it is likely that he is going to come down hard on Kamala for using her powers recklessly once he learns about who she is. He is also seen working with another agent named Sadie Deemer (Alysia Reiner) at the United States Damage Control Department.

This likely means that the two agents will be heading an operation to investigate the incident at the convention, putting Kamala’s life in jeopardy similar to Peter’s after he was exposed. Of course, the series could defy expectations and make P. Cleary and his team on the side of the good guys, teaming up against the yet-to-be-announced big bad.