Does Kamala Khan soar like her idol, or is she stuck on the ground?

The second of Marvel’s Disney+ series to premiere this year and their seventh overall, Ms. Marvel is coming in hot on the heels of summer to start off the season right. Iman Vellani is set to lead the eight-episode series as Kamala Khan, a young Muslim girl living in Jersey City who suddenly finds herself with superpowers out of the blue, and must learn to contend with them and avoid the disaster they might cause.

Kamala was first introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel #14 in 2014, and went on to receive her own solo comic series the same year, conceived by Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie. She is the first Muslim superhero on Marvel’s roster, and the upcoming Disney+ series sees the young heroine balancing not only her newly acquired superpowers, but also her school life, her friends, her religious duties, and her overbearing family, who can sometimes try to quash her bright and energetic spirit, despite their best efforts

The conceit of the series was met with some apprehension, as it seems that Kamala’s power set in the series will differ from the comics, but the show’s trailers promise a bright, colorful, and action-packed adventure for young Kamala, who must come into her own after years of idolizing superheroes and the life-changing powers they possess. The series is one of many Disney+ shows to introduce new, younger heroes to the MCU, with Kamala joining the likes of Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova as Marvel expands their ever-growing cinematic universe.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 8 Essential Kamala Khan Comics to Read Before 'Ms. Marvel', Ranked

Created by Bisha K. Ali and also starring Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh, Ms. Marvel hits Disney+ on June 8. Kamala is also set to appear in next year’s The Marvels alongside her hero, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), but first — what do critics think of her solo outing? Does Kamala soar as high as her hero, or is she stuck on the ground?

Here’s what Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff, Arezou Amin, Maggie Lovitt, and Maggie Boccella had to say:

Many critics praised Vellani's performance as Kamala Khan, calling her a "perfect casting" and a standout performer of the MCU's Phase Four.

Others praised the creativity of the show's visuals and setting, highlighting the choice to spotlight a younger hero:

Many also commented on the show's commitment to representation, admiring the show's intentional inclusion of Kamala's heritage:

Ms. Marvel hits Disney+ on June 8.

'Ms. Marvel': Trailers, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Disney+ Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Maggie Boccella (431 Articles Published) Maggie Boccella is a certified Babe with the Power and lover of all things pop culture. She is a Weekday News Editor at Collider, and specializes in writing on feminist media and how much she loves Boba Fett. When not editing, she dabbles in painting, photography, fiction writing, and practicing her non-existent lightsaber skills. More From Maggie Boccella

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe