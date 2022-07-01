The latest episode of Ms. Marvel features its titular heroine reconnecting with her heritage in more ways than one - and meeting a surprising new ally in the process. "Seeing Red" has Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) traveling to Pakistan to visit her grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmad) in order to learn more about the mysterious bangle she wears and its connection to the ClanDestine. During her travels, Kamala is attacked by a mysterious boy named Kareem (Aramis Knight), who wears a red scarf over his face and carries throwing knives that have red cloth wrapped around the handles. Kareem is better known by his codename: the Red Dagger.

The Red Dagger first appeared in Ms. Marvel #12 by G. Willow Wilson and Mirka Andolfo, and much like other teenage superheroes before him, he balanced schoolwork by day with protecting the people of Pakistan by night. As his name might suggest, he often wears a red scarf over his face and is highly proficient with throwing knives. The Dagger is also a highly skilled hand-to-hand combatant - which is especially impressive, given that he taught himself his skills by using YouTube. Yes, you heard that right: a superhero taught themselves fighting skills using the internet. Batman, take notes.

Image via Marvel Studios

The Dagger also has a connection to Kamala's family, as his mother is close friends with her aunt, and he even lived with her grandmother for a while. He met Kamala while attempting to stop a group of thieves from damaging fire hydrants in order to jack up the prices on their own stores of water, and the two worked together to halt the thieves. Later, Kareem would head to America in order to gain foreign language credits for college - and was eventually assigned to Kamala's homeroom. The two worked together to stop a runaway train, and the Dagger would even step in for Kamala when she temporarily left the hero's life.

RELATED: How 'Ms. Marvel's Comedy Offers a Relatable Look at the MCU's First Muslim Superhero

But one of the most important moments comes in Ms. Marvel #29 by Wilson and Nico Leon, where the two kissed each other. Though this was Kamala's first kiss, and Kareem clearly had feelings for her, she was dealing with issues surrounding her best friend Bruno Carrelli at the time - and decided not to pursue things further. The Dagger made his return in the Marvel's Voices: Identity one-shot in 2021, in a story titled - ironically enough - "Seeing Red" where the two reconnected while Kamala was taking a vacation in Karachi. That comic story was also written by Sabir Pirzada, who co-wrote this week's episode with What If...? showrunners AC Bradley and Matthew Chauncey.

Image via Marvel Studios

In the show, Kareem is not the only Red Dagger - he is part of a secret society that's dedicated itself to fighting the ClanDestine. Kareem and his teacher Waleed (Farhan Akhtar) help Kamala learn more about her powers - and even fight alongside her when the ClanDestine arrive to try and take Kamala's bangle by force. Though they put up a good fight, as well as a car chase throughout the streets of Karachi, Waleed ends up sacrificing himself to give Kamala and Kareem some distance. And when the ClanDestine's leader Najma (Nimra Bucha) strikes the bangle, Kamala somehow winds up in the past - specifically the night her great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) was separated from her family.

With only two episodes left, it's uncertain if the Red Dagger will continue to play a role in Ms. Marvel. If the series is renewed for a second season, perhaps he could reappear and provide some more superhero team-up action, as well as some possible romantic sparks with Kamala given their comic history. And then there's the fact that the Dagger joins the Champions, the teenage superhero team that Kamala helps co-found. While the MCU's shows have been building up to the potential appearance of the Young Avengers, the Champions are more than able of carrying their own series, and Ms. Marvel and the Dagger have proven that they can definitely work together.