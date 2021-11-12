Disney+ has confirmed a new release window for their upcoming series Ms. Marvel, which follows the character of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as she transforms overnight from a regular Muslim teenager growing up in New Jersey to becoming the latest MCU hero when she inherits special superpowers. Per Disney+, Ms. Marvel will debut in Summer 2022 on the streaming service with a total of six episodes.

The release window news — as well as some new shots of Vellani as Kamala Khan — was unveiled as a part of Disney+ Day, which celebrates the second anniversary of the streamer's launch, in addition to several other first-looks and reveals from across the Disney family of titles including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more.

Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. The Disney+ series is also set to star Aramis Knight as Kareem / Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's brother Amir, Rish Shah as Kamran, Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli, Zenobia Shroff as Kamala's mother Muneeba, and Mohan Kapur as Kamala's father Yusuf. Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Alysia Reiner have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

We already know Vellani's Kamala Khan won't just be appearing in her own Disney+ series; the character is also going to be showing up in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel titled The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, who also wrote for the Disney+ series WandaVision. The film will position Ms. Marvel alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers as well as Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, who made her debut in WandaVision.

Ms. Marvel will officially debut in Summer 2022 on Disney+. Check out the logo and new images courtesy of Disney+ below:

