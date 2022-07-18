Now that Ms. Marvel has come to an end fans are brimming with questions. No, not only about Kamala’s (Iman Vellani) mutation or Brie Larson’s surprise appearance in that mind-blowing post-credit scene but also about the intentions of various characters we met on the show. After it was revealed that Kamran and his family were exiled from the Noor dimension coupled with his skewed moral compass in the finale – many are still wondering about Kamran’s real intentions as his comic version is a real bad boy.

In a recent chat with THR, actor Rish Shah explains that his version of Kamran in the show is coming from a “very pure place of just wanting to belong and feel at home” and finds a real connection with Kamala. Elaborating on Kamala and Kamran’s bonding during the initial episodes which may seem to some fans like he was working undercover for ClanDestines he tells, “he genuinely happens to be at this high school and he happens to meet this girl who he can connect with.” Further adding,

“As far as I’m aware, he was never duping her. He was never trying to play Kamala. And prior to some of the changes that were made later on in the script and during the reshoots … [his sincerity] was probably a bit clearer. But in my mind, that was always the case.”

During the finale we see Kamala struggling to tell Kamran about his mother, Najma’s death. However, he figures it out anyway and takes a villainous turn, Shah explains, “He feels slightly betrayed by the one person he trusted and leaned on, that being Kamala. She was there when his family died, and he’s unable to handle that information and process it in the best manner. And it’s not intentional. He’s just a lost boy who’s unable to handle the situation he’s been thrown into.”

Certainly, Ms. Marvel’s version of Kamran is very different from the comics where he is a villain and manipulates Kamala. Shah tells, “I think Kamran was reimagined to hopefully be a bit more likable.” Further adding:

He definitely has a skewed moral compass and he’s definitely a bit more unsure of where he stands, but he does make that decision really early on to betray his family and protect Kamala. So that’s quite a big decision, and hopefully, that shows that he’s actually a good guy with good intentions.

