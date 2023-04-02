Riz Ahmed has been in the industry for almost two decades and has since amassed a pretty impressive filmography — some of which even earned him huge nominations and recognition. But besides doing films and shows, Ahmed is also on the music side of things, specifically as a rapper. His music is more grounded in political hip-hop. Many might know him as being a part of Swet Shop Boys, a hip-hop group formed back in 2014. On the other hand, he may be more known to some as an actor — he is even a part of the MCU as Carlton Drake aka Riot in Venom. But besides this role, no one might have noticed Ahmed in another MCU project, a rather recent one at that which is Ms. Marvel.

Riz Ahmed's MCU Involvement, from Venom to Ms. Marvel

As mentioned, Ahmed was part of Marvel Studio's Venom. There, he is a brilliant inventor who strives for something more. He is seen becoming passionate about symbiotes and their nature. And even though his intentions behind researching these complex things is for furthering the name of science, how he came about it leaves a bitter taste because it came with him experimenting with these symbiotes on human subjects, most of which have died as a result. A dangerous symbiote, Riot, then connects with Drake, and they wreak havoc in the city. It ends with Eddie Brock aka Venom (Tom Hardy) killing both of them. While this film wasn't received too well by the critics and the general public due to its lack of stand-out presence in the huge world that is the MCU, the actors definitely did what they had to do. It seems a bit of a waste to see Ahmed's talent in a not-so-fleshed-out film. However, this was not the end of his journey in the MCU.

A few years after, in 2022, MCU released Ms. Marvel on Disney+. It is one of the shows by Marvel Studios and follows the life of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superfan of the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). She is a shy girl who tries to fit in and have something to prove. When she unexpectedly gets powers, she then must figure out how to control them and their very long history tied to them. Ms. Marvel is also the first MCU show starring a Muslim superhero, so it is a huge deal, especially in terms of representation. And Ahmed is actually a part of it — though it may not be the way that you think.

A Quick Rundown on the Music Career of Riz Ahmed

Again, besides acting, Ahmed is also a rapper and has been since he was a teenager. He would do freestyle rap battles, winning some nice competitions. During his time in Oxford, he co-founded the Hit & Run night and was part of the jazz band Confidential Collective. He went on to do his own thing for a while before becoming a part of the group Swet Shop Boys, a hip-hop duo. Their music is more on social and political commentary as well as religion. Many praised their music for its honesty and message. And this actually ties in Ahmed and Swet Shop Boys to Ms. Marvel.

Where is Riz Ahmed in Ms. Marvel, Exactly? And What is its Importance?

In the first episode of Ms. Marvel, we see Kamala's school routine, admiration for Captain Marvel, and also bits of her home life. When she walks down the hallway and students and teachers mispronounce her name, the song "Deal With It" plays. You might have guessed it, but that song is made by Ahmed. This very song connects well with the scene as the lyrics talk about standing up for yourself and being proud of who you are despite people shaming you.

Later in the episodes, Kamala mentions that she loves Swet Shop Boys, and it becomes a bonding topic for her and Kamran (Rish Shah). The song Anthem also plays in the finale which can be heard specifically during the chase sequence, amping up the big scene even more. These songs weren't chosen "just because", they were chosen for a reason. To choose a group such as Swet Shop Boys who are known for making songs with a much deeper meaning — ranging from finding one's identity as a person of color to the topic of colonialism, among others. Moreover, these songs, when put in a show like Ms. Marvel which stars a Muslim superhero in the US, place things in an even more grounded perspective. This MCU show is an important one because it not just about representation, but about finding confidence and using your powers for good all at once. While many might not really hear the lyrics when it's in a scene, to have these songs in this show is important for some.