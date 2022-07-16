Editor's Note: The following contains Ms. Marvel spoilers.Regardless of how you feel about the Ms. Marvel series, you can’t deny that the series finale left fans with a lot of questions. The series revolved around Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who finds superpowers through a family artifact that allows her to harness “hard light” from a parallel dimension. Here are the questions we were left wondering about in the series finale.

Why were the Clan Destines exiled? Who exactly are they?

Image via Disney+

The series never quite explains why Aisha (Mehwish Hayat) , Najma (Nimra Bucha) and the other Clan Destines were thrown out of the Noor dimension. We get told that they were exiled, but we never find out much about who they are, why Earth was where they landed and why they are so eager to turn back to their own universe.

How is Kamala a Mutant?

One possibility will be the MCU changing the core Marvel Comics fact that the X genome isn’t passed down but is rather unique to a person. If MCU does that, it would allow Kamala’s bloodline to possibly have the X gene either from her dad’s side or from Hasan (Fawad Khan). Of course, this would allow the famous South Asian actor to appear once again in the MCU and give us a chance to explore more of Kamala’s family history via flashbacks or time travel. If Kamala is indeed a mutant, there is a possibility that the “hard light” she is channeling is a result of the bangle and the actual comics accurate embiggening powers, she is famous for are still in play for the MCU, with the bangle perhaps acting as a safeguard for her true mutant powers.

How exactly did Carol and Kamala switch places?

Image via Disney+

Sure there are a lot of theories floating around about Nega-Bands tying the two together and Carol (Brie Larson) seems to be wearing one when she appears in Kamala’s bedroom in the post-credit scene of the series. But there are a lot of lingering questions, such as why and how the bangle reacted the way it did and where Kamala could have gone too. Despite the hero’s Inhumans origin in the comics, the MCU series has gone to great lengths to establish that Kamala belongs in MCU Cosmic — the corner of MCU populated by the Guardians of Galaxy, Thor and Captain Marvel. The first episode of the series even has Kamala say that out loud when she first truly looks at the powerful bangle. In the comics, a former Avenger by the name of Rick Jones bangs his bracelets together to swap places with Captain Marvel.

What exactly is the Bangle?

Image via Marvel Studios

Is it some kind of Kree tech, some kind of Skrull weapon or is it a Clan Destine artifact made from Noor energy. And if any of that is true then how does it tie to the Ten Rings symbol we saw in the cave in Episode 4 when Najma and the rest discover the Bangle on a blue hand that seems to be a buried Kree alien. So yes, while it seems likely that the Bangle is some kind of Nega Band, it still doesn’t explain how and what it activated in Kamala and whether the second Bangle the Clan Destines were looking for is being worn by Captain Marvel and if there are other bands of this kind being used in the MCU.

What will be Kamran’s fate?

Image via Disney+

It seemed that for a brief moment Kamran (Rish Shah) was about to be a villain after discovering about the loss of his mother and attacking the federal agents out to get him and Kamala. However, in his final confrontation with Kamala, he gave in to her idea of escape and went along to escape custody, meeting Kareem (Aramis Knight). This is certainly interesting because Kamran’s mother is responsible for the death of the Red Daggers’ leader Waleed (Farhan Akhtar) and both Kamran and Kareem seem to have some kind of connection with Kamala that is likely to further add to the contention between two. Let’s also not forget that the main aim of Red Daggers’ seemed to be two prevent people from the Noor dimension from crossing over and wreaking havoc on Earth and now Kamran seems to be fueled by that energy, complicating Kareem’s mission. We also don’t know what will become of Kamran, what his powers can do exactly and if anything will come of his romance with Kamala especially with Bruno (Matt Lintz) and Kareem vying for her affection as well.

Is Kamala headed to The Avengers or the X-Men?

Image via Disney+

In the comics, Kamala has been one of the most famous Inhumans, but it seems that Inhumans aren’t really an option for the MCU and so with Kamala confirmed as a mutant, the question remains whether she will end up joining the X-Men or The Avengers down the line. Let’s not forget that Kevin Feige has referred to Mutants coming in the MCU and has remained mum about any X-Men joining the ranks. So while it’s unlikely that the MCU will refrain from bringing to screen one of the most iconic teams in comic book history, it may be likely that the MCU maestro plans on bringing on board mutants in various types before uniting them under the banner of X-Men. We already have The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) on board, Professor X’s (Patrick Stewart) alternate universe form has also shown up in The Multiverse of Madness, and Wanda’s kids are also expected to be aged up soon enough. Which means that there are plenty of mutants in the MCU and plenty more that are likely to come.

Of course, Kamala could join The Avengers at some point or lead the Young Avengers or Champions, as she often does in the comics. And despite her appearances with Wolverine in the comics, it makes more sense for Kamala who is such a big Avengers’ fan girl to become part of that squad than it does to have her be an X-Men. However, the upcoming The Marvels and future MCU appearances are likely to answer that burning question. Due to the low viewership it is unlikely that we will get a second Ms. Marvel series, and to date that only Loki has been greenlit for a second season, so who knows if we get to see Kamala Khan back on Disney+ after her appearance in the Captain Marvel-led feature.