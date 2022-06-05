"If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again!"

Ms. Marvel comic writer Sana Amanat, and director duo Adil El Arbi, and Bilall Fallah share one thing in common with their titular character - the love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It was recently revealed that several of Khan's notable films like Baazigar, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have been name-dropped in the upcoming show.

Often referred to as King Khan or the Baadshah of Bollywood, Khan is a global superstar and is considered one of the most influential names in entertainment. As it turns out, the makers of Ms. Marvel are charmed by Khan as well. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Amanat, who also serves as the co-producer of the series was asked if fans need to keep an eye open for Khan’s cameo; the writer and producer joked that they would gladly film again and return to production just to include the actor, stating:

"If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We'll go back to production, we're (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!"

Sharing Amanat’s excitement, the directing duo collectively billed as 'Adil & Bilall' also jokingly admitted that they would remake Bad Boys 3 to include the Bollywood legend, if possible. The duo directed the 2020 buddy cop comedy Bad Boys for Life, the third film installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The three makers admitted that they were united by their love for Khan.

In the upcoming series, Ms. Marvel, a.k.a Kamala Khan, is a teenager of Pakistani origin living in New Jersey. The Disney+ show is focused on the right representation and adding elements like her love for Bollywood movies seems to be the right step in that direction. Amanat further shared that Kamala’s love for the Indian actor is rooted in the comics. “SRK, actually is from the comics. We have some Shah Rukh Khan mentions in the comics because it was linked to Kamala's connectivity with Bollywood, and we just love him," she said.

Khan, better known by his initials SRK, has enjoyed an illustrious career. He began his career in entertainment by appearing in several TV shows in the late '80s; he then gained notable attention with the 1992 Bollywood feature film, Deewana, after which he took the industry by storm, playing some of the most iconic romantic characters on screen. The year 2023 will see him return from a four-year-long sabbatical with three back-to-back releases Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.

While SRK has not been confirmed to grace Ms. Marvel's screen, the TV show has other exciting treats to look forward to. Ms Marvel is coming to Disney+ on June 8. Meanwhile, here’s the full synopsis of the show: