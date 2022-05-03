Disney+’s Ms. Marvel is coming to theaters in Pakistan to celebrate the first Pakistani superhero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy shared on her Instagram account, Disney decided to release the whole series exclusively in theaters in Pakistan, since the country still doesn’t have access to Disney+.

While the rest of the world will follow Ms. Marvel one chapter at a time on their own small screen, Pakistani fans of the MCU will be able to watch the entire show in theaters, split into three sessions of two episodes each. According to Obaid-Chinoy, Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on June 16, with the remaining episodes being released every two weeks. That means Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on June 30 , and Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on July 14. The theatrical release dates overlap with the Disney+ releases of Episodes 2, 4, and 6, respectively. The measure is probably in place to prevent leaks, since Pakistani theaters will only screen episodes that are already online on Disney+.

Starring Iman Vellani as the titular heroine, Ms. Marvel follows a teenager who sees her wildest dream come true once she gets superpowers. While the story of Ms. Marvel speaks directly to any superhero fan, the series will also explore the Pakistani heritage of the heroine. To be faithful to Ms. Marvel's representation in the MCU, Marvel Studios brought many artists on board for the show, including director Obaid-Chinoy. So, it’s nice that the studio didn't forget Pakistani fans who still cannot watch the Marvel shows on Disney+.

Besides Vellani, Ms. Marvel's will also introduce Aramis Knight as a vigilante named Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir Khan, and Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur also appear as Kamala's parents. The series cast also includes Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Anjali Bhimani.

While plot details of Ms. Marvel are still unknown, the series will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels. The movie is set to bring back Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Monica is the daughter of Captain Marvel’s oldest friends, and she just got her MCU superpowers as part of the events of WandaVision.

Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

Marvel Studios' 'Ms. Marvel' is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check Obaid-Chinoy’s original Instagram post below:

