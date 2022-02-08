Is this a nod to comic books or a connection to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’?

New images from the set of Disney+’s Ms. Marvel tease that the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the titular heroine will have to fight some evil drones. The set images reportedly show a chase sequence where Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) has to protect herself from being attacked by weaponized drones.

The new images were posted on the Cosmic Media Twitter account, and they show Vellani in her full superhero suit. Even though Kamala wears a helmet inspired by Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the teenage superhero still wears her sneakers, which might indicate the scene happens while the new heroine is still figuring out her place in the MCU. However, more interesting are the drones present on the set — which have a remarkable likeness to the drones Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) used in Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Since most of Mysterio’s associates remained free at the end of Far from Home, it’s fair to assume that the technology used by the illusion master may show up in future MCU productions. However, the presence of the robotic menaces could also hint at one of the first threats Kamala fought in the comic books — an inventor who kidnapped kids and attached them to machines, who also sent drones to fight Ms. Marvel. More recently, Ms. Marvel also fought drones in the Marvel’s Avengers game while trying to convince the Avengers to band together once more to defeat an evil corporation.

While the plot of Ms. Marvel is still unknown, the series will lead to the Captain Marvel theatrical sequel, now officially named The Marvels. The movie is set to bring back Larson as Captain Marvel, Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Monica is the daughter of Captain Marvel’s oldest friends, and she just got her MCU superpowers as part of the events of WandaVision.

Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. The Disney+ series is also set to star Aramis Knight as Kareem / Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala’s brother Amir, Rish Shah as Kamran, Matt Lintz as Kamala’s best friend Bruno Carrelli, Zenobia Shroff as Kamala’s mother Muneeba, and Mohan Kapur as Kamala’s father, Yusuf. Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Alyy Khan, and Alysia Reiner have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Ms. Marvel will officially debut this Summer on Disney+. The Marvels will hit theaters on February 17, 2023. Check out the new set images below.

