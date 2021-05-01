New photos from the Ms. Marvel set are giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a sneak peek of the character’s costume. Just Jared leaked the new photos which show actress Iman Vellani in Ms. Marvel’s, a.k.a. Kamala Khan, official superhero uniform for the first time. The photos were snapped late on April 30 in Atlanta, where the upcoming Disney+ series is currently filming. The new uniform matches the character’s classic look from the Marvel comics, featuring a yellow lighting bolt down her torso on a blue tunic, which also has maroon arms. Vellani was also sporting a small black mask that went across her eyes, and gold bangles on her left wrist, better known as her compartment bracelets.

The only small difference we’ve noticed between the two costumes is the footwear, as Vellani is wearing red sneakers on set, while her character traditionally wears boots in the comics. Just Jared also noted that 16-year-old Vellani was on set with co-star Rish Shah, who is playing Kamran, an Inhuman with very special abilities.

Image via Marvel, Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics

RELATED: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Featurette Explains Why Kamala Khan Is Kind of a Big Deal

While this is the first look we’re getting at Ms. Marvel’s costume, it’s not the first uniform we’ve seen Vellani in since filming first began. Just Jared also leaked photos of the character in what appeared to be a homemade costume in November of last year. The former on-set pictures display Vellani in what looks to be a Captain Marvel Halloween costume, which is fitted with a gold star on the chest and a helmet featuring a fiery yellow mohawk.

Mum is still the word on Ms. Marvel and what we can expect as far as a storyline for the series, but we do suspect that its events will directly tie into Captain Marvel 2, as Vellani is slated to appear in the 2022 film alongside Brie Larson and WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris. For now, the two actresses are not rumored to be appearing in the Disney+ series.

Ms. Marvel is currently slated to land on Disney+ later this year. Check out the set photos below.

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

'Hot Wheels Unleashed' Trailer Reveals New Skyscraper Racing Track The latest ‘Hot Wheels’ tracks may test your fear of heights.

Read Next