Ms. Marvel, the upcoming Marvel/Disney+ show, finished shooting after relocating the production to Thailand. As reported by Variety, the series fully shoot two of its six episodes in Thailand, teasing an international adventure for the teenage hero.

Disney, as usual, is keeping the lid tightly closed over Ms. Marvel, with almost no details about the show being released. We’ve recently got the first look at the comic-accurate uniform Iman Vellani is going to wear as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan but not through an official release, as only one official featurette was shown, last December, to explain the importance of the character.

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel' Set Photos Offer First Look at Marvel Hero's Live-Action Costume The upcoming series might be closely related to the Captain Marvel sequel, now officially named The Marvels and expected to follow a group of heroines, as we know Kamala is set to appear in the upcoming The Marvels. When the logo for that movie premiered recently, it included Kamala's superhero emblem, meaning the Disney+ show should give us more details about the next adventure featuring Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

With production wrapped, it shouldn’t take long before Ms. Marvel gets an official trailer and a release date. Given that Disney+ has been popping new Marvel series every couple of months, it shouldn’t be long before we get to see the introduction of Kamala Khan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Together with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel is the only series currently in post-production, putting them both as the most likely to release next, after Loki gets to Disney+ next month.

Ms. Marvel is being directed by Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, together with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon. Bisha K. Ali (Four Weddings and a Funeral) acts as the showrunner. Both Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are expected to arrive late 2021, while the next Marvel series, Loki, will premiere on June 9.

