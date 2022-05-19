A new sneak peek for Ms. Marvel takes us through a journey from the moment Iman Vellani was chosen to play the titular heroine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of the Pakistani heroine. Released by USA Today on Twitter, the new video also shows Vellani's transformation into the fan-favorite teenage superhero.

The new video opens with the video conference where Vellani first heard from Marvel's Kevin Feige that she had been chosen to play Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel. Vellani can barely contain herself, and for a moment, all she does is repeat that she cannot believe she’ll be part of one of the biggest Hollywood franchises. Then, the sneak peek takes us to Ms. Marvel's set, where Vellani is wearing her full superhero uniform and ready to take down some bad guys.

In the sneak peek, the cast and crew of Ms. Marvel reveal what fans can expect from the upcoming series. As a regular teenager, Kamala is trying to find her place in the world, which means she has to deal with family drama, boy troubles, and the pressure of fitting into high school. Kamala’s life is even more complicated since she’s a superhero nerd passionate about the Avengers, especially Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). That all changes when Kamala gets her own cosmic powers and needs to learn how to use them to become one of the heroes she has always admired.

The new sneak peek also comes with never-before-seen images from Ms. Marvel, as Kamala gets to flex her cosmic powers. In the MCU, Kamala can manifest light, which allows her to create different objects according to her will, and even blast powerful lasers from her hands.

Ms. Marvel follows a Muslim teenager who sees her wildest dream come true once she gets superpowers. While the story of Ms. Marvel speaks directly to any superhero fan, the series will also explore her Pakistani heritage. To be faithful to Ms. Marvel's representation in the MCU, Marvel Studios brought many artists on board for the show. Ms. Marvel is led by creator and head writer Bisha K. Ali, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon.

Besides Vellani, Ms. Marvel's will also introduce Aramis Knight as a vigilante named Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Kamala's older brother Amir Khan, and Matt Lintz as Kamala's best friend Bruno Carrelli. Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur also appear as Kamala's parents. The series cast also includes Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Alysia Reiner, Fawad Khan, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha and Alyy Khan.

Here’s the synopsis for Ms. Marvel:

Marvel Studios' 'Ms. Marvel' is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home -- that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

Ms. Marvel is set to debut on Disney+ on June 8. Check the new teaser below:

