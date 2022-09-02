Disney+’s Ms. Marvel may have been hit or miss for viewers, but it truly included some bops, especially in its end credits scenes. So we’ve duly compiled a list of all the songs that graced the end credits of Ms. Marvel. The first season of the MCU show revolved around Kamala (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey who unlocks powers thanks to a family heirloom, that allows her to live her dream of being a superhero. While the series is chockfull of music from all corners of South Asia, the end credits tracks tended to tie into the general theme of the episode or the show for the most part.

"Rozi" by Eva B — Episode 1

Episode 1 closed out with Pakistani female rapper Eva B’s "Rozi," a feminist song about hard-working women. The title ‘Rozi’ means livelihood and the rap song is an inspirational anthem about learning from one’s mistakes and making your mark in the world. While Kamala doesn’t become Ms. Marvel out of financial obligation, the song still aptly sums up the struggle and courage needed to be something great, which fits with the core of the series and is a great way to kick it all off.

Eva B is an up-and-coming rapper who is known for her distinctive veiled look that contrasts with the expectations South Asians have for rappers. Her biggest hit to date is "Kana Yari," a song in her regional tongue Balochi, which was released in 2022, making her Ms. Marvel debut the icing on top of a very strong year for Eva B.

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel' Shows That Kamala's True Power Is Her Connection to Friends and Family

"Peechay Hutt" by Hassan Raheem, Justine Bibis & Talal Quereshi — Episode 2

Image via Disney+

Coke Studio is a Pakistani singing program that has featured many of the region’s best artists and released some great tracks. Anyone looking to get into South Asian or Pakistani music should hit up Coke Studio. The second Ms. Marvel end credits song, "Peechay Hutt," is a great modern example of Pakistani music today. The EDM-Pop track features up-and-coming artists Justine Bibis (who got famous due to a viral video of them singing "Baby" by Justin Bieber and aptly named their group in his honor), as well as music producer Talal Quereshi and the current teenage obsession, Hassan Raheem.

The dance track is an ode to Gen Z, talking about the new generation replacing the old and a good signifier of what the series hopes Ms. Marvel will become in the MCU, now that the older crop of heroes (Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow) are all done.

"For Aisha" by Memba with Evan Giia & the Nooran Sisters — Episode 3

Image via Disney+

This song bookends Episode 3 of Ms. Marvel where Kamala has begun to question her great-grandmother Aisha (Mehwish Hayat)’s identity and how her story connects to Kamala’s newfound powers. "For Aisha" is a song from the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and features artists Memba with Evan Giia and the Nooran Sisters assisting them. Memba is an EDM group from New York, and they are helped in "For Aisha" by Indian vocalists Nooran Sisters and fellow New Yorker Evan Giia. "For Aisha" is a self-empowerment anthem, but with the title of the song mentioning Aisha and the lyrics including lines like "gold dust shimmers on my feet, they laid me down and the sky turned pink", it's clear to see why this song was picked for the superhero series.

"Up Inna" by M.I.A. — Episode 4

Image via Disney+

You can’t make a show on a South Asian woman without featuring M.I.A., one of the biggest South Asian hitmakers on the globe, and luckily the Disney+ series manages to slide M.I.A. in on a song by music producers Cadenza and GuiltyBeatz on a house track titled "Up Inna." M.I.A. isn’t featured too heavily on the track, but her inclusion in the series feels necessary. While the DJs behind the track are less mainstream, M.I.A. has found success through songs like Travis Scott's "Franchise," as well as her own tracks "Paper Planes" and "Bad Girls."

"Tu Jhoom" by Abida Parveen & Naseebo Lal — Episode 5

Image via Disney+

Coke Studio, Pakistan’s famous music platform, is ever present in the Ms. Marvel series from ‘Peechay Hutt’ in the end credits to the hit of the summer, "Pasoori" in the Karachi-based Episode 4. But the series wisely opts to close “Time and Again," the fifth episode of the series with "Tu Jhoom," a folk song sung by two legendary Pakistani crooners, Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal, both of whom combine forces for the first time on the track. Parveen is considered one of the world’s greatest mystic singers and is a maestro in Sufi music, a genre of devotional Islamic spiritual music. Parveen has been bestowed with some of the country’s highest honors and her music has allowed her to gain an international audience. Naseebo Lal is similarly revered for her folk music in Pakistan. The powerhouse song was the beating heart of Pakistani music in 2022 so the song being in Episode 5 is a great addition, given how extraordinary the song and its two female lead singers are.

"Aavegi" by Ritviz — Episode 6

Image via Disney+

The first season of Ms. Marvel ends with "Aavegi," a song by Indian singer-songwriter Ritviz Srivastava known by his stage name, Ritviz. The showrunners of Ms. Marvel are clearly a fan of the musician, given that his songs appeared in the show three times, with "Aavegi," "Thandi Hawa," and "Sage" all appearing at various points throughout the show. The series’ end credits track basically speaks to the power of manifestation and belief, and how this is only the start of the journey. This is clearly a fitting way to cap off the titular hero’s first season, with the song promising more.

It's also worth noting that not only is Ms. Marvel a superhero with a costume and confidence by the end of the first season, but she has also learned that she is somehow a mutant too. This also falls in line with the song's message about the limitless possibilities in store. The song is both romantic (fitting given the plethora of suitors for Kamala in Season 1 alone) and adventurous, tying into the general end of the first season.