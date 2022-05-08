Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), also known as Ms. Marvel, had better learn how to work with others by the time her solo series comes to a close. Working in a group is a major focus of the new 30-second spot Marvel has released for their new series Ms. Marvel. The teaser focuses not only on Kamala hiding her abilities from her parents, but also on the major responsibility that is thrust upon her via her superpowers.

The spot focuses on her purple energy which appears to emanate from a bracelet, a departure from her power set in the comics. There's a quick shot of some never-before-seen footage of her powers used to halt an oncoming bus, in addition to her jumping from a roof with her powers glowing around her. Her friend Bruno (Matt Lintz) and mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff) also remind her she's not alone as she navigates becoming a hero.

It's still unclear what threats Kamala will be facing, though it's clear that it will be a lot for a high schooler to take on. Ms. Marvel looks to be a nice change of pace from the epic scales of Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The series looks to be a bit more "boots on the ground," to coin a term from Hawkeye, though the story and relationships harken back to Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, particularly Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Kamala's background as a Pakistani-American will be exciting to explore and will tread new ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Laurel Marsden, Aramis Knight, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, and Farhan Akhtar co-star in the series. Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education, Loki) is the creator and head writer on the show. Directing duties for the six episodes were split by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Meera Menon (For All Mankind), and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face).

Following her series debut, Vellani's Kamala will appear in The Marvels, which was recently pushed back to July 2023. Her cosmic powers should put her right at home alongside Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Carol Danvers/Ms. Marvel (Brie Larson). Nia DeCosta (Candyman) is directing that film.

Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8. Check out the new teaser below:

