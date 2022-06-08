With the recent debut of the first episode of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus, a new teaser trailer offers thrilling footage of what fans can be excited for in future episodes.

The 30-second teaser, titled "Seek," was posted on the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube page and offers viewers a montage of spectacular imagery and visually stunning eye candy. The footage starts out with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) sitting in a car staring out the window. "What you seek, is seeking you," is told to her in a voiceover. She then puts on her magical bangle which grants her the power to harness cosmic energy.

A cover of the song Blinding Lights is played over a montage of action-packed footage where Khan's powers are on full display. In the montage, Khan is seen saving civilians, jumping through the city, and fighting a villain. This contrasts with the footage of Khan's private life as she is seen dancing and laughing with her friends and family. The trailer also shows Khan receiving advice from her father (Mohan Kapur) who tells her, "If you save one life, you save the world."

RELATED: 'Ms. Marvel' Episode 1 Welcomes Kamala Khan, Teenage Fangirl and Superhero-To-Be | Review

While some fans expressed disappointment that her new cosmic energy powers would be different from her comic book counterpart's stretching ability, they do pay homage as the cosmic energy takes the form of a giant fist that can stretch. As more episodes arrive on Disney Plus, the extent of her powers will become more clear.

The show centers on Kamala Khan, a teenager who is a huge fan of the Avengers — particularly Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) — and struggles to fit in until she gets superpowers through a bangle inherited by her grandmother. The first episode of Ms. Marvel debuted to positive reviews with the series gaining a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% audience score so far.

Following Moon Knight from earlier this year, Ms. Marvel is the sixth live-action Disney Plus show by Marvel Studios, continuing their hot streak on the streaming service. New episodes will be released every Wednesday until July 13. Vellani is set to return as Ms. Marvel in 2023 with the release of The Marvels where she will star alongside Larson's Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel is created by Bisha K. Ali and stars Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, and Azhar Usman.

The first episode of Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney Plus.

Check out the new teaser below: