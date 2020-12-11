One of the most anticipated Marvel shows headed to Disney+ is the adaptation of Ms. Marvel. The relaunched comic was groundbreaking by putting a Pakistani teenager in the lead role. From there, her popularity has grown exponentially as she’s also the leading figure in the recent Avengers video game, and so getting her own TV show (which will also cross over into the movies starting with Captain Marvel 2) was only a matter of time.

During Disney’s Investor Day presentation, Marvel Studios shared a featurette on the upcoming series, which shows how they cast Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. The video also briefly explains why Kamala Khan has become so popular in such a short amount of time, and why the time is right to give her a Disney+ series. Personally, I think Ms. Marvel could be one of the best shows the MCU has to offer, not just in terms of diversity, but because Khan is such a fun character. While we have gotten to view the MCU from the perspective of teenagers with the Spider-Man MCU movies, Spider-Man is loaded down with decades of history, not to mention the shadow of previous Spider-Man franchises. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of runway to forge the on-screen identity of Ms. Marvel, and I’m eager to see how they do it with this series.

Check out the Ms. Marvel featurette below. The show arrives on Disney+ in late 2021 and will be directed by Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

